Kentro Wins Position on NASA SEWP VI Contract for Enterprise IT Services

MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentro is proud to announce it has won a position on NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) under Category B, Enterprise-wide Information Technology (IT) Service Solutions. The award makes Kentro eligible to compete for federal task orders for IT services through SEWP, one of the government's most widely used IT acquisition programs.

SEWP VI is NASA's GWAC for IT products and services. Available to all federal agencies, the vehicle carries an estimated $60 billion ceiling and a 10-year ordering period. NASA issued the initial round of SEWP VI awards on June 22, 2026.

SEWP provides federal agencies with a pre-competed pool of contract holders, removing the need for a separate open-market solicitation and shortening procurement timelines.

The award adds another GWAC vehicle to Kentro's contract portfolio and opens an additional path to Kentro's IT services across the entire federal market.

About Kentro

Kentro is a mission-driven federal IT services company specializing in IT modernization, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Kentro partners with federal agencies to deliver secure, scalable technology solutions that advance their missions.

Learn more at www.kentro.us

Kentro. At the Core of More.

SOURCE Kentro