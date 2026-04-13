Kentro Formalizes Executive Leadership Structure to Support Continued Growth

MCLEAN, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentro, a federal IT modernization and cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced a new formalized executive leadership structure that reflects how the company has been operating through a period of significant growth.

Under the updated structure:

Pinakin Patel , Kentro's founder, assumes the role of Executive Chairman of the Board , where he will focus on strategic direction, Board of Advisors development, and guidance on the company's most significant growth pursuits.





, Kentro's founder, assumes the role of , where he will focus on strategic direction, Board of Advisors development, and guidance on the company's most significant growth pursuits. Tom Swerdzewski has been named Co-Chief Executive Officer, Delivery & Operations with responsibility for service delivery, operational excellence, and scaling across Kentro's federal portfolio.





has been named with responsibility for service delivery, operational excellence, and scaling across Kentro's federal portfolio. Tom Fogarty has been named Co-Chief Executive Officer, Growth & Technology , overseeing business development strategy, technology innovation, and market expansion.





has been named , overseeing business development strategy, technology innovation, and market expansion. Bri Brodeur has been named Chief Alignment Officer, leading strategic alignment, organizational development, brand strategy, and cross-functional execution across the enterprise.

The leadership realignment formalizes a structure that has been in practice as Kentro has scaled its workforce, expanded its contract portfolio, and deepened its presence across federal civilian, health, and national security markets.

"This is an evolution, not a revolution," said Pinakin Patel. "The way Tom, Tom, and Bri have been leading this company is exactly what's driven our growth. These titles reflect a structure that's already proven and position us for what's ahead."

Kentro delivers IT modernization, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions to agencies including the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Special Operations Command, and the Defense Intelligence Agency, among others.

About Kentro

Kentro is a mission-driven federal IT services company specializing in IT modernization, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Kentro partners with federal agencies to deliver secure, scalable technology solutions that advance their missions. Learn more at www.kentro.us.

Kentro. At the Core of More.

SOURCE Kentro