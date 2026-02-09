Kentro Promotes JT Robinson to Chief Technology Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentro, a federal IT solutions firm, announced the promotion of JT Robinson from Senior Vice President of Technical Services to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Robinson brings more than 22 years of military and industry technical engineering experience and played a central role in building Kentro's technology capabilities. He stood up the company's Technical Services organization, established the company's Innovation Lab, Solution Architect Program, and created the Solution Architect Program to strengthen technical execution across programs.

JT Robinson, Chief Technology Officer, Kentro

Through these efforts, Robinson led the transformation of legacy environments into modern, cloud-based and data-driven platforms, helping federal customers improve scalability, automation, and operational insight. His work advanced enterprise solutions including data fabric architecture, digital twins, and agentic coding platforms that support rapid prototyping and accelerate mission outcomes.

Robinson led strategic technology partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Oracle, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform, HPE, and Databricks, expanding Kentro's ability to deliver integrated, AI-enabled solutions across infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, and digital operations.

"JT's technical vision established Kentro as an AI-first federal contractor," said Pinakin Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Kentro. "As CTO, he will continue driving our technology differentiation and translating emerging capabilities into measurable mission impact."

As Chief Technology Officer, Robinson will oversee Kentro's enterprise technology strategy, innovation roadmap, and technical partnerships.

