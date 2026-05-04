Kentucky American Water Marks Drinking Water Week with Focus on Safe, Reliable Water

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky American Water is marking Drinking Water Week, May 3-9, with a continued dedication to delivering safe, reliable water to the communities it serves.

An annual observance led by the American Water Works Association during the first full week of May, Drinking Water Week brings together water utilities and communities across North America to recognize the importance of high-quality drinking water in protecting public health, supporting economic growth and sustaining everyday life.

"Providing safe, reliable water is at the core of what we do," said Rob Burton, president of Kentucky American Water. "Here in Kentucky, we're focused on maintaining strong systems today while continuing to invest in the infrastructure needed to serve our communities every day and into the future."

Kentucky American Water continues to invest in its local systems with a focus on the people who rely on them every day, strengthening reliability, enhancing water quality and supporting long-term resilience. These investments — ranging from upgrading treatment facilities to replacing aging infrastructure and advancing new technologies — help ensure that 550,000 customers across Kentucky can trust the water in their homes and communities.

In 2025, Kentucky American Water invested $72 million in water and wastewater infrastructure across the state, including projects such as water main replacements, fire hydrant upgrades and treatment plant improvements, all aimed at delivering safe, consistent service customers can depend on.

Kentucky American Water encourages customers to take an active role in water stewardship by:

Learning more about their local water systems

Taking steps to help protect vital water resources

Recognizing the essential role water plays in sustaining healthy communities

Customers can find more information about water quality by ZIP code at

https://www.amwater.com/kyaw/Water-Quality/Water-Quality-Reports/.

More information about the American Water Works Association's Drinking Water Week is available at

https://www.awwa.org/communications-and-outreach/drinking-water-week/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.



About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water