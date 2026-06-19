Kentucky American Water Upgrading Water Infrastructure in Owen County Through Nearly $3 Million Investment

Projects include updating aging water mains and constructing new booster pump station

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky American Water is investing approximately $3 million to upgrade critical water infrastructure in Owen County. Projects include upgrading water main along a portion of Greenup Road/Highway 845 between 3735 Greenup Road and the intersection of Lucas Lane, replacing three miles of aging water main along US 127 between Industrial Park Road and Jonesville Road, and installing a new booster pump station at the Owen County Fairgrounds. All projects are now underway.

The Greenup Road/Highway 845 project includes replacing 5,263 feet of aging 6-inch-diameter PVC water main installed in the early 1970s with new 6‑inch-diameter ductile iron water main. The US 127 project will replace more than three miles of aging 6-inch-diameter water with

8-inch-diameter ductile iron pipe. The new booster pump station will support increased water supply for customers north of Owenton.

These investments are part of the company's ongoing commitment to strengthen water infrastructure to support reliable service and consistent water quality over time. By making planned investments in infrastructure, Kentucky American Water helps reduce the likelihood of service interruptions, improves water flows for homes and businesses and supports dependable fire protection for the community. These improvements are designed to deliver long-term value by reinforcing the system customers rely on every day.

Construction crews on Greenup Road/Highway 845 will typically work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews on US 127 will typically work the same timeframe. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout construction, and crews will work directly with customers to accommodate driveway access as needed.

In areas where excavation is required, temporary surface restoration will be provided. Permanent restoration will be completed once the soil has settled, weather conditions permit and required paving permissions and limits have been received from local authorities.

Work on Greenup Road/Highway 845 will be performed by contractor Davis Excavating, with traffic control coordinated in partnership with local authorities. Work on US 127 will be performed by Buchanan Contracting. Motorists are advised to use caution near work zones, follow posted signage and expect some construction‑related noise during active work hours. Emergency vehicle and local access will be maintained at all times. Daily site cleanup will occur, and driveway, sidewalk and landscaping restoration will be completed upon project conclusion.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water