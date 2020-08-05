Kentucky Derby Contender, Max Player To Have Hundreds Of Owners For Saturday's Travers Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportBLX Thoroughbreds expects its Kentucky Derby contender, Max Player, could have more than 1,000 owners cheering the horse to win this Saturday's Runhappy Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

The Linda Rice-trained son of Honor Code drew favorably in post 4 at this morning's official draw, and will be ridden by jockey Joel Rosario.

Before Max Player's impressive 3rd in the G1 Belmont Stakes, more than 500 public investors invested in the horse through SportBLX Thoroughbreds – a corporation that owns and co-manages several racehorses, including a 14% stake in Max Player.

Max Player also spearheads SportBLX's latest offering, Annestes Thoroughbreds, which focuses on breeding and racing Kentucky-bred horses foaled on George Hall's farm in Versailles, Kentucky which has already produced one Kentucky Derby participant, Pants on Fire .

Hall anticipates that thousands of investors and racing fans may have an interest in Max Player come the Kentucky Derby on September 5th, and more than 1,000 of those may be invested in the horse ahead of Saturday's Travers Stakes.

"Investors were joining at a rate of one per minute on the morning of the Belmont Stakes and we're expecting a similar rush to get involved in Max Player prior to the Travers," said Hall.

"The sentiment among investors has been that this is their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an interest in a horse that will hopefully be in the world's most famous horse race, the Kentucky Derby."

"We are excited about another offering in horse racing led by Max Player and wish George and all his co-owners the best of luck in Saturday's Travers Stakes. We encourage all prospective shareholders to check out our current and upcoming offerings in horse racing and other sports including basketball at sportblx.com," said Joseph De Perio, Co-Founder of SportBLX.

Fans and investors can invest in Max Player and Annestes Thoroughbreds via the SportBLX website. The offering is open to accredited and non-accredited investors and can be found at https://sportblx.com/offerings/annestes-thoroughbreds/.

About SportBLX

SportBLX is a technology platform that enables sports fans and investors to purchase shares in horse racing and sports assets via an online platform, including revenue-share interests in player earnings, and equity interests in teams. The company partners with existing brokers/dealers that distribute the securities. For more information visit www.sportblx.com.

Disclaimer https://sportblx.com/disclaimer/

SOURCE SportBLX

Related Links

http://www.sportblx.com

