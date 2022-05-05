Kentucky Derby Online Betting Props for 148th Road to the Roses with Access to Latest Odds, Racing Info, Sign Up Bonuses, and Most Popular Sportsbooks

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, May 7th is fast approaching at Churchill Downs and Kentucky Derby Online Betting (KDOB) is again the best source of information for legal online betting and horse racing enthusiasts. KDOB has already compiled a series of playbook links, articles and discussions, along with all-things-Derby to get folks ready for the first jewel in the Triple Crown. The most active betting platforms and their sign-on features are also presented at the top of the KDOB page in an easy-to-access format, with updated official betting odds following.

Keeping a comprehensive list, complete with daily updates to reflect the latest information, KDOB has ranked some of the best horses scheduled to compete in this year's race, including the top three:

Epicenter +300: Multiple award winner who is currently standing at the head of the herd, Epicenter's odds remain the best so far to win the Kentucky Derby.

Multiple award winner who is currently standing at the head of the herd, Epicenter's odds remain the best so far to win the Kentucky Derby. Zandon +450: Not far behind, Zandon has never really been known as a quick starter – but definitely a strong finisher. Winner of the 2021 Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes, Zandon remains a popular top-favorite for a possible 2022 Derby win.

Not far behind, Zandon has never really been known as a quick starter – but definitely a strong finisher. Winner of the 2021 Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes, Zandon remains a popular top-favorite for a possible 2022 Derby win. Mo Donegal +475: Mo Donegal comes from the same horse camp as Bodemeister, but is a little older. Recently showing great maturity and poise, Mo DOnegal placing in the top three this year would not surprise any racing insider.

Bettors are always advised to check the site each day, as odds are likely to shift up or down quickly. And KDOB stresses the importance of bettors taking time to familiarize themselves with each racebook's operating procedures to prevent any hitches or last-minute surprises. Especially bettors planning to use Bitcoin and/or credit cards.

While many racebooks offer exclusive betting bonuses and signup perks for credit card use, some betting platforms do not allow Bitcoin bets at all. And researching these particulars ahead of time is always the safest way to be prepared for the race before race day.

About Kentucky Derby Online Betting

Kentucky Derby Online Betting was established in 1998 as part of BBNB Media, a Louisville-based online media company that specializes in providing electronic betting platforms for thoroughbred horse racing and the Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby Online Betting is the home for all the online betting needs of Kentucky Derby bettors: from a list of top online racebooks to handicapping odds and picks, the Kentucky Derby Online Betting guide offers bettors the information they need to make the best betting decisions. For more information, please visit: https://kentucky-derby-online-betting.com/.

