Kentucky Downs Bets on Accelecom for Reliable Connectivity

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading next-generation communication solutions provider is proud to announce The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Kentucky, along with its locations in Bowling Green and Williamsburg, are seeing a surge in visitors seeking a variety of entertainment options. To ensure a seamless and promising future, the Mint Gaming Halls are making a significant investment in Accelecom's next-gen, secure, and scalable network solutions. By partnering with Accelecom, they are securing high-speed connectivity, guaranteeing the utmost satisfaction for their expanding clientele, which includes a new hotel and event center.

"We are raising the stakes and expanding our footprint to meet the modern requirements of gaming entertainment in Kentucky," said Bryan Pepper, Director of IT at Kentucky Downs, "Working with Accelecom, we are building the next leg of our entertainment business on a state-of-the-art network with personalized service from local professionals. It's a winning combination for our employees and our customers."

Home to Kentucky horse racing, more than 1,000 gaming machines, live music and entertainment, year-round simulcasting, and charity bingo, Kentucky Downs and its sister facilities will rely on three 10 gigabit connections from Accelecom. Pepper said "Accelecom will enable ABC's live horse racing, telecasts video surveillance, financial accounting, and security among all its locations with centralized management."

"Kentucky Downs is an institution that deserves the hometown touch Accelecom delivers for its customers," said Bart Daily, Sales Vice President, Kentucky Enterprise, Accelecom. "Our continued investment in our next-generation network is blazing a trail across the Southeastern US and we appreciate the trust Kentucky Downs has placed in our technology and our people."

About Kentucky Downs

Kentucky Downs stands as a remarkable destination, boasting America's only exclusive European-style, all-turf racecourse. Nestled conveniently off I-65, merely 35 minutes from Nashville and 20 minutes from Bowling Green, this iconic venue houses over 1,000 gaming machines, live music and entertainment, year-round simulcasting, charity bingo, and a range of dining options, including the exceptional Irons Steakhouse and Corner Cafe.

About Accelecom:

Accelecom is a fast-growing Southeastern regional wholesale and business fiber provider, delivering high-speed internet and advanced communication solutions to businesses across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom empowers organizations with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter .

