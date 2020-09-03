Kentucky Entrepreneur Releasing Highly Anticipated "Out Of The Gate: What Inspires Us Drives Us Forward Book"

Donna Barton Brothers explains in her foreword, "Henrietta creates a brilliant analogy when comparing the smooth or treacherous conditions of life to the track conditions at a Thoroughbred race track. As a former jockey and now horse racing reporter and analyst for NBC Sports, I can relate to the stories the author poignantly relates beyond track conditions to everyday life."

"The author's Kentucky roots provide the perfect backdrop to motivate you to push to the finish line in healthy mind, body and spirit through all phases of life. Out of the Gate is truly thought-provoking."

Tim and Lori Laird

Authors of That's Entertaining! With Tim Laird, America's C.E.O.-Chief Entertaining Officer, That's Entertaining! Cocktails and Appetizers, and recently released The Bourbon Country Cookbook featuring David Danielson Executive Chef at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby.

A self-described serial entrepreneur, Henrietta Pepper has built a successful career in marketing and advertising spanning more than three decades, including owning and operating a brand communications firm, the pepper group, ltd. for 14 years. After selling that firm in 2018, she founded GCJ Consultants and serves as Chief Strategist for the firm today.

"I found myself laughing out loud (and shedding an occasional tear) as I read Out of the Gate. Henrietta has a way of making the reader feel they are right in the room with her---experiencing the joy, the sorrow, or the humor of life."

Mary Varga

Author of The Light Through My Tunnel and The Afflicted Healer

SilverStrength® Senior Fitness, Founder & Owner

The book content connects with what drives readers forward and encourages them to join the conversation.

"We're all wanting to celebrate the specialness of our lives as well as reflect on the areas we hope to strengthen. The best way to start that conversation is to share. I've always had an idea to create a community around story sharing. The book invites you to join the conversation and share your stories. Out Of The Gate is a springboard to help question, challenge, and inspire each other in a safe space."

Henrietta Pepper

Author of Out Of The Gate: What Inspires Us Drives Us Forward Book

Out of The Gate: What Inspires Us Drives Us Forward book will be available October 15, 2020 on Amazon, Kindle, and in exclusive bookseller locations listed on outofthegatebook.com .

About The Author

An advocate for further education, Henrietta's own educational background includes dual bachelor degrees from the University of Kentucky and a master's degree from the University of Kentucky/University of Louisville Executive MBA program. A lifelong learner she has earned accreditation from several leadership training and management programs, including Harvard University. She currently teaches graduate and undergraduate courses at the University of Louisville College of Business.

Born in Nashville, TN and raised in western Kentucky, Henrietta and her husband of 30 years reside in Louisville, KY. She is the proud mother of three children, stepparent to four children and grandmother of 14 grandchildren, with more on the way! The work on this book was inspired by impactful stories rooted in faith, family, and friends. The stories rise from real life experiences that have shaped the course of her life.

