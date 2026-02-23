Kentucky Exposition Center Reaches Construction Milestone

Final structural beam is placed atop a new 350,000-square-foot building, marking progress in $470 million transformation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Venues celebrated a major milestone in the largest expansion and renovation project in the Kentucky Exposition Center's 70-year history. Local and state officials, business leaders, long-standing clients, and Kentucky Venues staff gathered as the final structural beam was hoisted atop the facility's newest building during a Topping Off Celebration, a construction tradition symbolizing progress and the collective effort behind a project. Guests signed the beam before it was raised into place, leaving a permanent mark on the building's structure.

Local and state leaders pose in front of a modern cattle tie that will be used inside the new Kentucky Exposition Center building. Pictured from left to right: Mayor Craig Greenberg, Louisville Mayor; Dr. David Williams, Ky State Fair Board Chairperson; Robert Stivers, Ky Senate President; David W. Osborne, Ky Speaker of the House; Brandon Reed, Exec. Director of Ky Office of Agricultural Policy; David S. Beck, Ky Venues President & CEO

Phase I of the expansion and renovation project represents a $180 million investment in the future of the facility and the Commonwealth's tourism and events industries. The project enhances Kentucky's ability to attract premier national and international events while continuing to serve the clients who have called the Kentucky Exposition Center home for decades. When complete, the project, along with the planned Phase II, will position the Kentucky Exposition Center as the fifth-largest convention center in the United States.

"Thanks to the continued investment of the Kentucky General Assembly, we are transforming a side of our property that has remained largely unchanged since the facility first opened in 1956," said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "The Kentucky Exposition Center is where Kentuckians come together. It's where youth show livestock, families mark annual traditions at the Kentucky State Fair, athletes compete on an international stage, and the world's largest events call home. What we're building here will elevate every one of those experiences. We're deeply grateful to the thousands of tradespeople and partners who are making this expansion and renovation possible."

The new 350,000-square-foot building on the northwest side of the property, equivalent to roughly six football fields, will become the facility's largest Class "A" exhibit space. The multi-purpose facility, designed by Schmidt Associates, features agriculture-ready infrastructure including dedicated washrooms, a milking parlor suite, and flexible configurations to support livestock competitions and equine events alongside sporting tournaments, trade shows, and conventions. Multiple major entrances, food service areas, and meeting rooms round out a space built to serve both agriculture and convention clients.

The project has mobilized up to 4,000 tradespeople and a 150-member design team from Kentucky and across the country. Construction on the new building is expected to be complete by the end of 2026, with events beginning to occupy the space in 2027.

Phase II of the project, a $213 million investment, will reimagine the West Wing, West Hall, and Pavilion, adding significant class A exhibit space, expanded pre-function areas, additional meeting rooms, and support enhanced food and beverage operations. Planning and utility work for Phase II construction have already begun. Significant construction of Phase II is anticipated to begin after Phase I is completed.

The expansion and renovation project is supported by a collaborative team of state agencies and design professionals:

State Agencies

Finance & Administration Cabinet, Division of Engineering & Contract Administration, the Division of Real Properties, and the Department of Housing, Buildings & Construction

Construction Team

Calhoun Construction Services – Construction Manager/General Contractor

Design Team

Schmidt Associates – Project Management / Architect of Record

– Project Management / Architect of Record HKS, Inc. – Design Architect / Interior Design / Building Wayfinding

– Design Architect / Interior Design / Building Wayfinding CMTA, Inc. – Systems Engineer of Record

– Systems Engineer of Record Brown + Kubican – Structural Engineer of Record

– Structural Engineer of Record Walter P. Moore – Structural Design Engineer

– Structural Design Engineer CARMAN – Landscape Design / Civil Engineer of Record / Campus Wayfinding

– Landscape Design / Civil Engineer of Record / Campus Wayfinding GH2 – Equine and Livestock Design

– Equine and Livestock Design Sdi – Food Service Design

– Food Service Design Robert Pass + Associates – Cost Estimating

– Cost Estimating HDR – Parking + Traffic

Media Assets

For more details about Phase I of the project, visit the Kentucky Exposition Center website .

About Kentucky Venues

Kentucky Venues operates two premier facilities in Louisville— the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) and the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC). As both a world-class host and proven event organizer, Kentucky Venues produces flagship events such as the Kentucky State Fair, the National Farm Machinery Show, and the World's Championship Horse Show, while welcoming conventions, trade shows, sporting events, and exhibitions from around the globe. With 1.4 million square feet of indoor space, 356 acres of outdoor grounds, and a LEED-certified downtown convention center, Kentucky Venues offers unmatched flexibility and accessibility. Backed by decades of event production experience and Kentucky's signature hospitality, Kentucky Venues is a trusted partner for meeting planners and show organizers seeking impactful, memorable events.

SOURCE Kentucky Venues