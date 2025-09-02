Kentucky FFA Foundation Announces $11 Million Gift From Bill Gatton Foundation

Gift will create unprecedented opportunities for 24,000+ Kentucky students — largest donation to any FFA Foundation in U.S. history

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunities for Kentucky students to grow and learn through FFA experiences has increased exponentially thanks to an $11 million gift from the Bill Gatton Foundation.

The donation was announced during a news conference at the Kentucky State Fair. Kentucky FFA Foundation Executive Director Sheldon McKinney shared that the funds will be used to grow current programs and add new opportunities for FFA members, including:

Mr. Bill Gatton (pictured) was the Kentucky FFA State President in 1950, and is remembered for his philanthropic works. The Bill Gatton Foundation donated $11 million to the Kentucky FFA Foundation on August 21. This is the largest donation to any FFA Foundation in U.S. history.

Enhancements to the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center and the FFA camp experience

More FFA camp scholarships for individual members and chapters

Increased prize money for state winners of Career and Leadership Development Events

A Foundation-led bus tour to the FFA Washington Leadership Conference for up to 100 students, as well as scholarships for students with financial need

A Forever Blue endowment to Muhlenberg and McLean County FFA chapters

The Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center will be renamed the Carol Martin Gatton Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center in honor of Mr. Gatton's historic gift.

"Mr. Bill Gatton has a legacy of leadership, philanthropy, and a love of Kentucky," said McKinney. "This gift will offer life-changing opportunities for generations of future FFA members. The Carol Martin Gatton Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center is a place that has grown thousands of Kentucky FFA members into true leaders in their homes, communities and our state. Mr. Gatton's gift will ensure that we continue to thrive."

Gatton served as Kentucky FFA State President in 1950. This gift from the Bill Gatton Foundation will give tens of thousands of Kentucky FFA members the opportunity to use FFA as a springboard for their own successes as entrepreneurs, leaders, and members of their communities.

FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. More than 24,000 Kentucky students are members of FFA. In 2024, Kentucky FFA members earned more than $13.2 million through work-based projects and completed 26,489 hours of community service.

The Kentucky FFA Foundation cultivates partnerships which support its vision to grow leaders, build communities, and strengthen agriculture. Its initiatives impact FFA members across Kentucky.

To learn more about Kentucky FFA and the Kentucky FFA Foundation, visit kyffa.org.

