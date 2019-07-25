Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Montana and West Virginia Are the Deadliest States for Teen Drivers

The five deadliest states for teen drivers account for a disproportionate amount of teen driver deaths.

Jul 25, 2019

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's roads are a dangerous place for teen drivers with 6,376 motorists between 16 and 19 years old dying as a result of traffic accidents from 2013 to 2017, according to a new ValuePenguin.com report.

The study also found that some states were disproportionately deadlier for teen drivers. The five deadliest states - Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Montana and West Virginia - together accounted for 10% of all teen driver deaths in the U.S. while only being home to 6% of the nation's licensed drivers 19 years old or younger.

Key Findings:

  • There Was a 16% Increase in Teen Driver Fatalities: Across the entire U.S. the number of annual teen driver fatalities has increased from 1,127 fatalities in 2013 compared to 1,310 in 2017—an increase of 16%. Thirty states saw more teen driver deaths over this span, with Delaware, New Mexico and Rhode Island having the largest percentage increase ranging from 76% to 300%. Conversely, 17 states saw a decrease in the number of teen fatalities, with Wyoming, Connecticut and Hawaii leading this group with a combined 77% decline.
  • Male Teens Are More At-Risk Than Female Teens:  Overwhelmingly, more young male drivers died in traffic accidents than their female counterparts—with male teens accounting for 72% of the fatalities we surveyed. Notably, in Vermont the teenage drivers that were killed in car accidents from 2013 to 2017 were all male. Over the time period we surveyed, only Alaska saw more female teen driver deaths than male teen driver deaths.
  • August Is the Deadliest Month for Teen Drivers: The summer months accounted for the greatest number of teen driver fatalities. Notably, August was the month with the single greatest number of teen driver fatalities, with 630 deaths during the time period we considered, and 70% greater than the number of teen motorist fatalities that occurred in February during this time span - the month with the lowest number of teen driver fatalities.

ValuePenguin.com analysts collected data on the number of drivers aged 16 to 19 that were fatality injured in a car accident as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The data set did not include vehicle occupant, pedestrian or cyclist fatalities. Licensing figures were from 2017, the most recent available, and were sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/deadliest-states-teen-drivers

How Does Your State Fare For Teen Driver Fatalities?

Rank

State

Teen driver deaths from 2013-2017

Licensed drivers age 19 or younger

Average annual fatalities per 10,000 licensed drivers age 19 or younger

1

Kentucky

128

73,867

3.47

2

Mississippi

167

111,327

3

3

North Carolina

267

226,647

2.36

4

Montana

44

38,262

2.3

5

West Virginia

60

54,442

2.2

6

Wyoming

24

22,003

2.18

7

North Dakota

31

28,625

2.17

8

New Mexico

54

54,707

1.97

9

Missouri

198

202,199

1.96

10

Texas

651

669,698

1.94

11

Maine

34

35,356

1.92

12

Alabama

207

220,268

1.88

13

Louisiana

135

146,479

1.84

14

Oklahoma

136

150,684

1.81

15

Nebraska

67

74,617

1.8

16

Indiana

172

194,621

1.77

17

Georgia

261

299,364

1.74

18

Nevada

48

55,899

1.72

19

Florida

407

485,056

1.68

20

Pennsylvania

228

301,144

1.51

21

South Carolina

163

220,230

1.48

22

Arkansas

85

118,172

1.44

National Average

6,376

8,843,339

1.44

23

Virginia

155

217,692

1.42

24

Hawaii

17

24,070

1.41

25

Tennessee

173

248,125

1.39

26

Ohio

242

347,433

1.39

27

Arizona

119

177,339

1.34

28

Wisconsin

131

195,341

1.34

29

Colorado

104

157,422

1.32

30

South Dakota

23

35,590

1.29

31

Oregon

67

105,766

1.27

32

Michigan

192

307,944

1.25

33

Kansas

88

146,328

1.2

34

Alaska

12

20,313

1.18

35

Iowa

80

139,566

1.15

36

New Hampshire

26

45,748

1.14

37

California

467

859,582

1.09

38

Rhode Island

12

22,214

1.08

39

Idaho

49

91,064

1.08

40

Illinois

215

410,112

1.05

41

Maryland

68

133,369

1.02

42

Washington

105

210,922

1

43

Vermont

9

18,640

0.97

44

New York

153

321,971

0.95

45

Minnesota

69

163,810

0.84

46

Connecticut

39

93,397

0.84

47

Delaware

15

37,068

0.81

48

Massachusetts

57

154,141

0.74

49

Utah

50

137,295

0.73

50

New Jersey

69

236,574

0.58

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree, Inc., is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Divya Sangam- Media Relations
divya@valuepenguin.com

Related Links: https://www.valuepenguin.com/student-car-insurance

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

