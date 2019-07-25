Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Montana and West Virginia Are the Deadliest States for Teen Drivers

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's roads are a dangerous place for teen drivers with 6,376 motorists between 16 and 19 years old dying as a result of traffic accidents from 2013 to 2017, according to a new ValuePenguin.com report.

The study also found that some states were disproportionately deadlier for teen drivers. The five deadliest states - Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Montana and West Virginia - together accounted for 10% of all teen driver deaths in the U.S. while only being home to 6% of the nation's licensed drivers 19 years old or younger.

Key Findings:

There Was a 16% Increase in Teen Driver Fatalities: Across the entire U.S. the number of annual teen driver fatalities has increased from 1,127 fatalities in 2013 compared to 1,310 in 2017—an increase of 16%. Thirty states saw more teen driver deaths over this span, with Delaware , New Mexico and Rhode Island having the largest percentage increase ranging from 76% to 300%. Conversely, 17 states saw a decrease in the number of teen fatalities, with Wyoming , Connecticut and Hawaii leading this group with a combined 77% decline.

Across the entire U.S. the number of annual teen driver fatalities has increased from 1,127 fatalities in 2013 compared to 1,310 in 2017—an increase of 16%. Thirty states saw more teen driver deaths over this span, with , and having the largest percentage increase ranging from 76% to 300%. Conversely, 17 states saw a decrease in the number of teen fatalities, with , and leading this group with a combined 77% decline. Male Teens Are More At-Risk Than Female Teens: Overwhelmingly, more young male drivers died in traffic accidents than their female counterparts—with male teens accounting for 72% of the fatalities we surveyed. Notably, in Vermont the teenage drivers that were killed in car accidents from 2013 to 2017 were all male. Over the time period we surveyed, only Alaska saw more female teen driver deaths than male teen driver deaths.

Overwhelmingly, more young male drivers died in traffic accidents than their female counterparts—with male teens accounting for 72% of the fatalities we surveyed. Notably, in the teenage drivers that were killed in car accidents from 2013 to 2017 were all male. Over the time period we surveyed, only saw more female teen driver deaths than male teen driver deaths. August Is the Deadliest Month for Teen Drivers: The summer months accounted for the greatest number of teen driver fatalities. Notably, August was the month with the single greatest number of teen driver fatalities, with 630 deaths during the time period we considered, and 70% greater than the number of teen motorist fatalities that occurred in February during this time span - the month with the lowest number of teen driver fatalities.

ValuePenguin.com analysts collected data on the number of drivers aged 16 to 19 that were fatality injured in a car accident as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The data set did not include vehicle occupant, pedestrian or cyclist fatalities. Licensing figures were from 2017, the most recent available, and were sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/deadliest-states-teen-drivers

How Does Your State Fare For Teen Driver Fatalities? Rank State Teen driver deaths from 2013-2017 Licensed drivers age 19 or younger Average annual fatalities per 10,000 licensed drivers age 19 or younger 1 Kentucky 128 73,867 3.47 2 Mississippi 167 111,327 3 3 North Carolina 267 226,647 2.36 4 Montana 44 38,262 2.3 5 West Virginia 60 54,442 2.2 6 Wyoming 24 22,003 2.18 7 North Dakota 31 28,625 2.17 8 New Mexico 54 54,707 1.97 9 Missouri 198 202,199 1.96 10 Texas 651 669,698 1.94 11 Maine 34 35,356 1.92 12 Alabama 207 220,268 1.88 13 Louisiana 135 146,479 1.84 14 Oklahoma 136 150,684 1.81 15 Nebraska 67 74,617 1.8 16 Indiana 172 194,621 1.77 17 Georgia 261 299,364 1.74 18 Nevada 48 55,899 1.72 19 Florida 407 485,056 1.68 20 Pennsylvania 228 301,144 1.51 21 South Carolina 163 220,230 1.48 22 Arkansas 85 118,172 1.44

National Average 6,376 8,843,339 1.44 23 Virginia 155 217,692 1.42 24 Hawaii 17 24,070 1.41 25 Tennessee 173 248,125 1.39 26 Ohio 242 347,433 1.39 27 Arizona 119 177,339 1.34 28 Wisconsin 131 195,341 1.34 29 Colorado 104 157,422 1.32 30 South Dakota 23 35,590 1.29 31 Oregon 67 105,766 1.27 32 Michigan 192 307,944 1.25 33 Kansas 88 146,328 1.2 34 Alaska 12 20,313 1.18 35 Iowa 80 139,566 1.15 36 New Hampshire 26 45,748 1.14 37 California 467 859,582 1.09 38 Rhode Island 12 22,214 1.08 39 Idaho 49 91,064 1.08 40 Illinois 215 410,112 1.05 41 Maryland 68 133,369 1.02 42 Washington 105 210,922 1 43 Vermont 9 18,640 0.97 44 New York 153 321,971 0.95 45 Minnesota 69 163,810 0.84 46 Connecticut 39 93,397 0.84 47 Delaware 15 37,068 0.81 48 Massachusetts 57 154,141 0.74 49 Utah 50 137,295 0.73 50 New Jersey 69 236,574 0.58

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree, Inc., is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Divya Sangam- Media Relations

divya@valuepenguin.com

Related Links: https://www.valuepenguin.com/student-car-insurance

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com