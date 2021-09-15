Kentucky Owl® releases The Wiseman™ Bourbon

"The Wiseman™ Bourbon is an artful balance of soft wheat and spicy high-rye that provides a smooth but complex bourbon designed to drink neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail," said John Rhea, Kentucky Owl® Master Blender. "The product leads with a beautiful caramel flavor and aroma followed by notes of allspice, citrus fruit and a nudge of oak."

This is the first Kentucky Owl® release under Rhea, who began in June. Rhea previously served as Four Roses Distillery's chief operating officer, where his responsibilities included quality control, maturation, evaluation and product blending. He was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2016 and served as chair of the Kentucky Distillers' Association board of directors.

"The Wiseman™ is the beginning of the next chapter for Kentucky Owl® and Stoli® Group," said Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli® Group. "As a family of exceptional brands, we are continuing to evolve, innovate and grow across all segments of the spirits market."

Stoli® Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wine company, purchased Kentucky Owl® in 2017. Originally founded by C.M. Dedman in 1879, the Kentucky Owl® Bardstown distillery went dark during the Prohibition era and remained dormant until a descendent revived the brand in 2014. Since then, the company's small batch releases have sold out quickly and received rave reviews.

The Wiseman Bourbon (90.8 proof/45.4% ABV, $60/750mL) is the latest addition to the Kentucky Owl® portfolio, with its last blended bourbon, Confiscated, released in 2019. The Wiseman will soon be available through a limited number of fine retailers across the distillery's national distribution footprint.

About Kentucky Owl®:

Founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman, Kentucky Owl® offers an artfully blended line of craft bourbons and ryes, each bottled at barrel proof for the truest expression of whiskey. Kentucky Owl® is for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, craftsmanship and authentic heritage. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com.

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com .

