Kentucky Peerless Announces Second Bourbon Release

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company announced the inaugural release of their first Bourbon in 102 years on June 22, 2019 and sold all available bottles that day. Kentucky Peerless will have its second Bourbon Release on August 3, 2019.

Kentucky Peerless will open at 9 a.m. for those interested in the limited quantities of Peerless Bourbon. Complimentary tastings will be offered every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tours will be offered at 1:30 and 2:30, limited to 30 people per tour.

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

After beginning barreling in March of 2015, the Taylor family has been patiently crafting one barrel at a time making fine Rye and Bourbon. Corky Taylor, 4th generation and CEO, has been breathing life back in to his great-grandfather's legacy that originally started in 1889.

Standing true to what the first generation once started, the Taylor family has taken no shortcuts in making a quality product surpassed by none. With the use of sweet mash instead of sour, non-chilled filtration, barreling product at 107 proof and bottling it as a barrel strength whiskey, Peerless has carefully crafted an independent path that is here to stay.

Peerless Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey can be tasted and purchased on August 3 at Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company located on 120 N 10th Street in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open to the public on Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm (Thursdays and Fridays until 7:00pm).

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

The Peerless family's very first bourbon went into a barrel in 1889. They have since revived the craft in their own state-of-the-art distillery in the Bourbon District, where they use the finest ingredients. The Peerless family believes that patience builds character and fine Bourbon and Rye can never be rushed. All under one roof, the select Kentucky Peerless grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled and barreled as Bourbon & Rye.

