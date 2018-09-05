Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. Introduces Rye Whiskey Into 35 States in First Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company released a two-year-old Rye Whiskey in May of 2017. Within the first year of its release, the Peerless team has traveled all over the U.S. working hand-in-hand with distributors to introduce the Rye Whiskey into new markets. These markets are spread across 35 states and extending into Canada, with the goal being all 50 states by the end of this year.

Kentucky Peerless Rye Whiskey

Targeted domestic markets have embraced Peerless's one-hundred-year-old start-up Kentucky family roots legacy. Efforts to gain placement in national accounts are on-going and are progressing nicely. Morton's, Del Frisco's, Mastro's, Chart House and Sullivan's will feature the Peerless Rye Whiskey and Peerless cocktails.

The markets included are: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Find Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey in a store near you by checking our Whiskey Locator at https://kentuckypeerless.com/whiskey-locator. Visit the distillery at 120 N. Tenth Street in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open for tours and tastings Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

The Peerless family's very first bourbon went into a barrel in 1889. They have since revived the craft in their own state-of-the-art distillery, where they use the finest ingredients. The Peerless family believes that patience builds character and fine Bourbon can never be rushed. All under one roof, the select Kentucky Peerless grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled, and barreled as Bourbon & Rye.

Related Images

kentucky-peerless-rye.jpg



