Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.'s First Bourbon in 102 Years Launches Nationally

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company has officially begun the national launch of their first bourbon in 102 years. Starting today, Peerless Bourbon is available in New York, Florida, Texas, California, Illinois, Georgia and Kentucky in limited quantities. The highly-anticipated release on June 22, made only available through the distillery in Louisville, sold out on its first day. It re-released on Aug. 3 and sold out again.

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

"There's a saying around Peerless, 'patience builds character,'" said Cordell Lawrence, Director of Global Marketing & Strategy. "Peerless is a legacy reborn and our mission is to produce bourbon worthy of the historic name. We are American-made down to our very bottle, never source and embrace the artisanal history of bourbon using cutting edge technology."

Peerless Bourbon is rooted in fruits, florals and oaks. The nose features citrus, cedar and honeysuckle as well as a nice balance of spicy oak. Notes of caramel and toasted oak are welcome on the palate while the finish showcases both sweet and spicy notes as citrus and florals duel against dry cocoa and spicy oak.

Corky Taylor, 4th generation and CEO, has been breathing life back into his great-grandfather's legacy that originally started in 1889. After beginning barreling in March of 2015, the Taylor family has been patiently crafting one barrel at a time making fine Rye and Bourbon.

Standing true to what the first generation once started, the Taylor family has taken no shortcuts in making a quality product surpassed by none. With the exclusive use of sweet mash instead of sour, non-chilled filtration, barreling product at 107 proof and bottling it as a barrel strength whiskey, Peerless has carefully crafted an independent path that is here to stay.

Over 10 decades have passed since Peerless Bourbon has been sold and the four-year-old product is the first bourbon available without a prescription since Prohibition.

Peerless Bourbon will be available in select markets at a suggested retail price of $69.99. By next year, Peerless Bourbon will be available in 45+ states. To find out where to purchase, visit: https://kentuckypeerless.com/whiskey-locator.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

The Peerless family's very first bourbon went into a barrel in 1889. They have since revived the craft in their own state-of-the-art distillery in the Bourbon District, where they use the finest ingredients. The Peerless family believes that patience builds character and fine Bourbon and Rye can never be rushed. All under one roof, the select Kentucky Peerless grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled and barreled as Bourbon & Rye.

For more information, visit kentuckypeerless.com

Contact: Peerless Distilling (502) 566-4999

Email: contact@kentuckypeerless.com

For photos: http://bit.ly/Peerless-Bourbon-Photos

For press inquiries: tara@kentuckypeerless.com

Related Files

Peerless Bourbon National Launch Release 2019.pdf

Related Images

kentucky-peerless-bourbon-small.jpg

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

SOURCE Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

Related Links

https://kentuckypeerless.com

