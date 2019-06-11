Kentucky Peerless to Release First Bourbon in 102 Years

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company announces the inaugural release of its first bourbon in 102 years. The release date to the public will be June 22, 2019, in limited quantities.

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

After beginning barreling in March of 2015, the Taylor family has been patiently crafting one barrel at a time making fine rye and bourbon. Corky Taylor, fourth generation and CEO, has been breathing life back into his great-grandfather's legacy that originally started in 1889. Over 10 decades have passed since Peerless Bourbon has been sold and the Peerless four-year-old product will be the first Peerless Bourbon available without a prescription since Prohibition.

Standing true to what the first generation once started, the Taylor family has taken no shortcuts in making a quality product surpassed by none. With the exclusive use of sweet mash instead of sour, non-chilled filtration, barreling product at 107 proof and bottling it as a barrel strength whiskey, Peerless has carefully crafted an independent path that is here to stay.

Peerless Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey can be tasted and purchased after June 22 at the Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company located on 120 N. 10th Street in downtown Louisville and select accounts in Kentucky. The distillery is open to the public on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursdays and Fridays until 7 p.m.). Be one of the first on June 22 to experience the limited release of Peerless' first bourbon.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

The Peerless family's very first bourbon went into a barrel in 1889. They have since revived the craft in their own state-of-the-art distillery in the Bourbon District, where they use the finest ingredients. The Peerless family believes that patience builds character and fine bourbon and rye can never be rushed. All under one roof, the select Kentucky Peerless grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled and barreled as bourbon and rye.

For more information, visit kentuckypeerless.com.

Contact:

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company

120 North 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

(502) 566-4999

For Photos:

Link for photos: http://bit.ly/Peerless-Bourbon-Photos

Contact@KentuckyPeerless.com

For press inquiries:

tara@kentuckypeerless.com

https://kentuckypeerless.com/trade/

Like or Follow Us on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

Related Files

Press Release- Bourbon Release.pdf

Related Images

kentucky-peerless-bourbon-small.jpg

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

kentucky-peerless-bourbon-small.jpg

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

kentucky-peerless-bourbon-small.jpg

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

kentucky-peerless-bourbon-small.jpg

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

Kentucky Peerless Bourbon - Small Batch

Related Links

Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YX6CvLBAkN8

SOURCE Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

Related Links

http://www.kentuckypeerless.com

