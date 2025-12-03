Kentucky Politics Weekly Podcast, WDKY FOX 56 Announce New Streaming Show

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 6 years as one of Kentucky's most popular political podcasts, the Kentucky Politics Weekly Podcast announced Wednesday that it would be making the jump to streaming video in a new partnership with Lexington-based FOX 56 (WDKY-TV).

The new hour-long streaming show will debut on the new FOX 56 Podcast Network Friday, December 5th at 7:30 pm with re-airings Saturday at 9 pm, Sunday at 9 am, and Monday at 7:30 pm. The Kentucky Politics Weekly Podcast launched in 2020 by former Republican Party of Kentucky Communications Director Tres Watson. He was joined by co-hosts Jared Smith, a longtime Democratic political operative, and lobbyist Abby Piper in 2024. The podcast will also continue to be recorded weekly and is available through most podcast providers.

"For nearly six years we've been doing Kentucky Politics Weekly to pull the curtain back on how politics really works, give an insider's view of state and national campaigns and government, and, most of all, remind people that while we may disagree politically, there's still far more that unites us than divides us," said Watson. "We're excited to work with Fox 56 to bring our unique brand of commentary to a broader audience."

"Kentucky Politics Weekly has become a must listen for people who follow Kentucky politics," said Monte Costes, Vice President and General Manager of FOX 56. "Tres, Jared, and Abby have become go-to partners for us as guests and occasional fill-in hosts for Bode Brooks' show Red White and Bluegrass, so when we were looking at broadening our streaming platform, it was a no-brainer to partner with them on this new show."

Watson promised the focus of the new streaming version of the show would stay true to the podcast, with a focus not just on what's happening in politics but why it's happening, along with guest interviews, legislative coverage, looks back at Kentucky political history, and commentary on sports and pop culture, all with the goal of entertaining while informing.

"We've been doing the podcast this long because we have fun and people seem to enjoy it," said Watson. "We hope our friendship and ability to reach across party lines come across on screen in the new show."

SEARCH FOR FOX 56 ON YOUR FAVORITE APPS:

ROKU: Press your remote's home button, select Streaming Channels, then search for FOX 56 on the store and add the channel.

APPLE TV: Search for FOX 56 in the App Store and select "Get" to download.

AMAZON FIRE TV: Find the magnifying glass icon at the top left of your screen and search for FOX 56. Select the app and download it.

The new FOX 56 streaming channel is available to download now. The official launch of the new platform is planned for mid-January.

