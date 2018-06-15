Kentucky Power Company Offers Coal For Sale

All bids must meet the proposed Agreement and AEP Coal Sales Order Terms and Conditions. Bidders requesting changes must clearly mark and return those changes with their submittal.

Proposals must be received by KYPCo no later than Friday, June 22, 2018, at 5 p.m. Bids may be submitted by e-mail to aepfuelsrfp@aep.com , or by mail to: AEPSC Reverse RFP – Coal Procurement; ATTN: Amy Jeffries, Manager, Coal Procurement, American Electric Power Service Corp., 1 Riverside Plaza, 14th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215. Complete details are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers or by contacting Amy Jeffries at (614) 716-6235 or Tina Sefcik at (614) 716-6113.

