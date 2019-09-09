Kentucky Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Kentucky will have an opportunity this week to talk live with NASA astronauts currently working and living aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 10:50 a.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 13, on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Drew Morgan will answer questions from middle school students attending Jefferson County Public Schools. The National STEM Cell Foundation's National STEM Scholar Program is hosting the event, with 39 National STEM Scholar classrooms across the nation watching the event live.

The event will be held at the Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St., in Louisville. Media interested in covering the event in-person should contact Eric Gurevich at eric@nationalstemcellfoundation.org or 502-552-4020.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and work on the space station, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis lunar program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024 and then on to Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

