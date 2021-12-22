Kentucky Tornado Victims to Benefit from Beef and Bourbon Dinners by David Burke

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help rebuild the lives of those impacted by the tornadoes that ravaged Western Kentucky on Dec. 10 and 11 (including members of his extended business family), world renowned chef and restaurateur David Burke will orchestrate simultaneous Kentucky-themed dinners benefitting the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund on Thursday, Jan. 13 at nine of his restaurants in New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina. The three-course $150 per person meal will showcase Kentucky's most famous export, bourbon–courtesy of Woodford Reserve Distillery–and one of the state's newest, Bluegrass F1 Wagyu beef.

Exclusive to Burke, the small batch-raised, Kentucky grasses-and-grains-fed full-blooded Wagyu and Black Angus hybrid meat will make its official national debut at the Dinners for Kentucky's Recovery by David Burke. So, attendees will not only contribute to tornado victims' futures but will be among the first globally to experience what Burke unequivocally states is the best beef he ever has tasted.

The beef and bourbon dinners are the first multi-location, single beneficiary charitable initiative in Burke's long history of assisting important life-enhancing causes, such as the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund which was established by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to aid tornado victims. They will commence with a Woodford Reserve bourbon-based cocktail reception, at which Kentucky-associated libations as mint juleps and bourbon balls will mingle with passed canapes, Bluegrass F1 Wagyu-centric savories among them.

Highlights of the seated dinner–paired with wines, including Burke's new Red Horse label, a proprietary Cabernet, Carménère, Sirah, Malbec blend–will encompass the likes of Burke's signature lobster dumplings and clothesline maple pepper bacon, dry-aged Bluegrass F1 Wagyu steak and chocolate bourbon bread pudding.

"Taking care of people during a crisis is what we do in the hospitality industry; it's the right thing to do. My organization did it in New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy and during the pandemic. Now we're embracing the people of Kentucky, where our Bluegrass F1 Wagyu beef partners are located. They've got family members who have been severely affected by the tornados; it's our honor, duty and pleasure to do what we can to help," stated Burke.

"It's been humbling to see the many people around the United States who have reached out to help those impacted by these devastating tornadoes," Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said. "We are honored to partner with Chef Burke and his team to create memorable evenings around the country over great food and delicious cocktails to join them in supporting the recovery effort."

The restaurants presenting the beef and bourbon Dinners for Kentucky's Recovery by David Burke on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. will be: 1776 by David Burke, Morristown, NJ; David Burke Tavern, New York, NY; Orchard Park by David Burke, East Brunswick, NJ; Red Horse by David Burke, Rumson, NJ; Red Salt by David Burke, Charlotte, NC;Red Salt Room by David Burke, (The Garden City Hotel), Garden City, NY; Salt & Char (The Adelphi Hotel), Saratoga, NY; Son Cubano, West New York, NJ; and VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge at the Modern, Ft. Lee, NJ

The $150 tickets for the beef and bourbon dinners supporting the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund's efforts on behalf of tornado victims will be available for through the participating David Burke restaurants' websites. One third ($50) of each ticket sale will be donated to the fund, the goal being to raise more than $30,000.

About David Burke

The driving force of his eponymous hospitality management company, David Burke is—in addition to being an internationally honored chef—a restaurateur, artist, philanthropist, businessman, author, educator, collector and puppeteer. His signature whimsical, boundlessly creative approach to contemporary American cuisine has made him an icon on the world's culinary landscape. Currently, Burke and his highly skilled David Burke Hospitality Management team operate or orchestrate the culinary component of 17 restaurants, a catering business, and a historic event venue in the United States and Saudi Arabia. They also oversee a growing roster of David Burke branded products, including: cookware; bakeware; steak sauce; cutlery; and wine.

