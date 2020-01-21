Kentwood Brokers Jamie and Brian Harris to Feature Denver's Uptown Neighborhood's SAME Café in "The American Dream" TV Show

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Broker Associates Jamie and Brian Harris of the DTC office of Kentwood Real Estate, will star in the national, televised show "The American Dream" on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. MST.

The upcoming episode of "The American Dream" – the Harris Team's 9th episode – will showcase the community of Uptown in Denver near City Park. In the episode, Brian Harris will visit with and feature Uptown's SAME Café, the longest operating nonprofit restaurant in the country and the first in the Denver area, for which they have been supporting since its location opened 13 years ago.

"We are so excited to share SAME Café with the entire nation on the next episode of 'The American Dream,'" says Jamie Harris. "The Café's mission and strong sense of community is emblematic of the Uptown neighborhood, whose proximity to downtown Denver, City Park, and E. Colfax creates a wonderful blend of an urban yet historical culture, and whose neighbors are so passionate about what their neighborhood offers."

Brian Harris adds, "The community's desire to volunteer their time and donations to SAME Café shows how the neighborhood's collective vision supports those in need in a real, tangible way."

The show can be viewed on AmericanDreamNetwork.tv and NBC, The CW, FOX, CBS, ABC, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Jamie and Brian Harris are one of Kentwood Real Estate's most accomplished teams, who have ranked in the top 10 percent of metro-Denver real estate brokers for sales and top 4 percent nationwide in the last 20-years. Jamie and Brian's 40-years of combined experience offers customers a unique homebuying and selling experience with deep understandings of local real estate trends and communities, and has resulted in The Harris Team being selected as Power Players in the Denver real estate market.

To learn more about Jamie and Brian Harris and Kentwood Real Estate, visit HarrisTeamDenver.com.

The exclusive affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices of America in Colorado, Kentwood Real Estate produces more sales volume per agent than 99 percent of all real estate companies in the U.S. For more information, visit Kentwood.com.

