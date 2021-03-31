Kentwood Real Estate Announces The Garrett McNeill Team As Their 2020 Top Producing "Volume by Teams" and "Transaction Sides by Teams"

DENVER, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentwood Real Estate is proud to announce their 2020 top producing broker associates and real estate teams. This year, The Garrett McNeill Team composed of Kevin Garrett and Matt McNeill, Broker Associates at Kentwood City Properties, led the top 25 teams in both "Volume by Teams" and "Transaction Sides by Teams" with over $92 million in volume, and an astounding 97 side transactions.



Kevin Garrett & Matt McNeill - The Garrett McNeill Team, Kentwood Real Estate

"Congratulations to The Garrett McNeill Team and all of their hard work this past year," said Gretchen Rosenberg, president and CEO of Kentwood Real Estate. "Our top teams exemplify the Kentwood purpose and mission, and they have worked hard to maintain their dedication to the community and professionalism in serving our clients."

The Garrett McNeill Team stated, "We are honored to be named the 'Kentwood Real Estate Top Producing Team in 2020.' Our collective passion for the industry has helped hundreds of families in their real estate journeys and through it, we have developed long-lasting relationships along the way. We are thankful to Kentwood Real Estate and to our clients for trusting us in these decisions and we look forward to what 2021 will bring to the market."

Kevin and Matt, both Colorado natives, have combined their experience and education of architecture, real estate, development and construction to form a dynamic partnership. Together, they have a great appreciation and admiration for the history of Denver – not only through its weather-worn pages but also through its subtle impact upon Denver's skyline. This narration of Denver, from beginning to end of Denver's most established neighborhoods, is closely observed by Kevin & Matthew so that they may better serve their clients. Together with their team, they offer their clients a real estate experience beyond the "norm" by providing a collective strength of character, insight, patience and great attention to detail.

Overall, in 2020, Kentwood Real Estate closed an impressive $2,130,687,919 billion in total sales volume and 2,831 residential real estate transactions. To learn more, visit www.Kentwood.com.

About the Garrett McNeill Team

As a top-ranking REALTOR® team in the Denver metro region, Kevin Garrett and Matt McNeill's success comes from their rich and unique perspective to home buying and their appreciation for the history and diversity of the Denver community. For more information, The Garrett McNeill Team can be reached at (303) 773-0087, at https://mydenverteam.com/ or on Instagram @garrettmcneillteam.

