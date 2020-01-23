Kentwood Real Estate Cements Status as Top Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Colorado, According to 2019 REColorado Data

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentwood Real Estate had four of the top 10 highest-priced home sales listed in metro Denver in 2019, more than any other company in the top 10, according to REColorado data. The four top sales were listed by Kentwood Broker Associates Gina Lorenzen, Linda Hantman, Susan Diliberti, and Dawn Raymond.

Additionally, Kentwood represented the top home sale in the Denver metro area for the last four years. Furthermore, the Kentwood Northern Properties office had the highest average sales price and highest average volume per agent in 2019 in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

"Kentwood's top rankings in 2019 in the Denver area and Colorado overall is a testament to our Brokers' real estate expertise and deep community roots, as well as our company's industry leading standard of excellence in serving homebuyers and sellers," says Gretchen Rosenberg, president and CEO of Kentwood Real Estate. "I'm honored to work with the best Realtors in the business and look forward to continuing our positive trajectory as the leading real estate brokerage in Colorado."

2019 Highest-priced Denver Market Home Sales per REColorado Data:

No. 1 - listed by Gina Lorenzen , sold for $11,625,000 . This sale is notably metro Denver's top home sale ever on record.

, sold for . This sale is notably metro Denver's top home sale ever on record. No. 3 - listed by Linda Hantman , sold for $9,000,000 .

, sold for . No. 9 - listed by Susan Diliberti , sold for $5,438,873 .

, sold for . No. 10 - listed by Dawn Raymond , sold for $5,359,975 . This sale is the highest-priced condominium sale in the Denver market and sold at the Laurel Cherry Creek community. Kentwood Real Estate has represented the highest-priced condominium sales in Cherry Creek for seven of the last eight years.

The exclusive affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices of America in Colorado, Kentwood Real Estate produces more sales volume per agent than 99 percent of all real estate companies in the U.S. The company is comprised of Kentwood Real Estate - DTC, Kentwood Real Estate - Cherry Creek, Kentwood Real Estate - City Properties, Kentwood Real Estate - Northern Properties in Fort Collins, Kentwood Commercial Real Estate, Denver Rental and Prosperity Home Mortgage. For more information, visit Kentwood Real Estate at www.kentwood.com .

