Kentwood Real Estate President and CEO Gretchen Rosenberg Honored with the 2020 HousingWire Vanguard Award

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire announced today that Kentwood Real Estate President and CEO Gretchen Rosenberg has been honored with its 2020 HW Vanguard Award. Rosenberg was selected for her outstanding leadership and for being a leader within the housing industry by "moving markets forward, each and every day" and positively contributing to the growth of the housing economy.

"In the program's most competitive year yet, 50 winners rose to the top, boasting their outstanding achievements in innovation and leadership," said HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez. HousingWire's 2020 Vanguards have led their respective companies to spectacular success, as evidenced by expanding products, services, and profits.

"The achievements of this year's Vanguards are hard to overstate," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. "They are leading some of the most iconic and successful mortgage and real estate companies in the world, and adapting and innovating even in the midst of a global pandemic. The Vanguards represent the industry's best and brightest, and we are excited to celebrate Gretchen Rosenberg's remarkable accomplishments."

As President and CEO of Kentwood Real Estate, Rosenberg's role first and foremost is to support Kentwood brokers. Today, Rosenberg leads Kentwood's growing elite team of over 240 Realtors® in Colorado's finest luxury brokerage, which has produced more volume per agent than 99% of all real estate companies in the United States.

Under Rosenberg's leadership, Kentwood Broker Associates closed over $2 billion in total sales volume and closed over 3,000 transactions last year. The overall average sales price notably rose year over year to $767,556 with four of the top 10 highest-priced home sales in metro Denver, more than any other brokerage in the top 10, according to REColorado data.

Additionally, Rosenberg has led Kentwood through the COVID-19 crisis. Stay-at-home orders disrupted what would have been a record-breaking start of the 2020 spring residential real estate rush. As other brokerages scrambled for direction, Rosenberg's proactive leadership kept Kentwood's brokers in front of the crisis by issuing guidance with every new milestone.

The exclusive affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices of America in Colorado, Kentwood Real Estate produces more sales volume per agent than 99 percent of all real estate companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.Kentwood.com.

SOURCE Kentwood Real Estate

