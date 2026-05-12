Kenway Consulting and TSI Join Forces, Delivering Added Value to Clients through Expanded Capabilities and Expertise

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenway Consulting, LLC (Kenway) and Transforming Solutions, Inc. (TSI) today announced they have joined forces, bringing together two firms with shared culture and complementary expertise. The strategic partnership enhances Kenway's and TSI's ability to deliver a broader perspective and expanded capabilities to clients, while maintaining the personalized, high-touch approach for which both organizations are known.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with TSI, a company we have long admired for sharing both our Guiding Principles and mission to help people and businesses thrive," said Amy Wilkins, CEO of Kenway. "TSI's strong reputation for delivery excellence and client relationships aligns closely with our core values. Together, we are able to offer clients even greater depth, perspective and impact to the work we do."

The combined organization adds deep industry expertise in higher education and non-profit to its existing financial services; healthcare and life sciences; technology, media, and telecommunications; and manufacturing and distribution verticals. The new partnership offers clients enhanced services across business and digital consulting; data, analytics and AI; and cloud engineering and application development. Clients will also benefit from increased bench strength, broader perspectives to inform decision-making, and stronger end-to-end support from strategy through execution.

"This is an exciting step forward for both organizations," said Dan Feely, president and founder of TSI. "By joining forces with Kenway, we can support our higher education, corporate and non-profit clients in new and impactful ways – bringing them deeper expertise, greater capacity, and a more holistic approach to solving complex business and technology challenges."

About Kenway Consulting, LLC

Kenway Consulting is a management and technology consulting firm whose entire reason for existence is to help companies and its employees. Founded in 2004 on the principles of being good and being truthful, Kenway's set of Guiding Principles steers each employee's decision-making process and centers on integrity, quality, value and respect. The company focuses on the means and not the outcomes, always in line with these Guiding Principles, and always with integrity as its cornerstone. Kenway strives to provide all clients with unmatched quality and service, and specializes in customized business solutions using its Cloud Engineering and Application Development; Artificial Intelligence; Contact Center Solutions; Data and Analytics; Data Compliance and Privacy; Business, Product and Digital Transformation; and Salesforce practices.

About Transforming Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Transforming Solutions, Inc. (TSI) has served growth-oriented corporate, higher education and non-profit clients in an independent and unique way by being singularly focused on the strategic execution of their most important transformation objectives and programs. TSI's clients include some of the fastest-growing companies and most prominent universities in the United States.

SOURCE Kenway Consulting