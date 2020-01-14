Kenwood Investments Raises $26.4 Million For Sonoma Outdoor Lifestyle Club Expansion

Wing & Barrel Ranch opened in 2012, becoming the first hunting club of its kind to open in California in over 40 years. The property's unsurpassed amenities include access to 1,000 acres for seasonal bird hunting, personalized shooting instruction on the sporting clays course, as well as dog training and boarding.

The year-round sporting clays course designed by famed shooting instructor and gun fitter Chris Batha is one of the nation's finest and includes a diverse topography of 15 stations and three shooting positions that simulate specific wing shooting themes. Once complete, the one-acre casting pond, designed by Josh Frasier, a Wing & Barrel Ranch investor and owner of Leland Fly Fishing Outfitters, will provide a distinctive setting for customized fly fishing instruction.

With the investment round now complete, construction on the new 18,600 sq. ft. clubhouse has already begun. Designed by lead architect Michael Guthrie & Co. Architects, the clubhouse will feature the Trap Bar and members' dining room, a full-service shooter's pro shop, private meeting rooms, locker facilities and an enclosed cigar room.

"The new clubhouse will be the crown jewel of Wing & Barrel Ranch, providing a central gathering place for hunters and their families to relax and socialize," said Darius Anderson. "It will be the destination of choice for not only hunting and shooting, but to also bring families together to experience the finest wine country cuisine and wines."

Less than an hour north of San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge, in the heart of wine country, Wing and & Barrel Ranch's Trap Bar and members dining room will offer an unparalleled culinary experience that spotlights locally sourced produce, seafood and game. Charlie Palmer, notable chef, restaurateur and Wing & Barrel Ranch investor, is leading the design of the clubhouse kitchen and menu.

Wing & Barrel Ranch uniquely blends the passions of hunting and winemaking to create a distinctive offering. Members can savor the selections of more than 20 vintners paired with the kitchen's exotic creations. Through Wing & Barrel Ranch's wine partnerships, including Silver Oak Winery, Chateau Montelena Winery and Michael Mondavi Family Estate, members can interact with some of the region's leading vintners on the clay court or at vintner-hosted clubhouse events.

The new clubhouse exemplifies Darius Anderson's passion for the California sportsman lifestyle and Kenwood Investments' expertise and long-term success in bringing complex land entitlement projects to fruition.

Wing & Barrel Ranch began as a preservation effort to relocate the historic Black Point Sportsman Club, previously located in the Sears Point wetlands. Anderson stepped in to relocate the club in Sonoma and bring together the best of shooting, food, wine and the wine country lifestyle.

Anderson achieved this milestone by bringing together investors, local partners and individuals like Chris Moritz of Newman Knight Frank, a leading commercial real estate advisory firm, to help save and expand the club. Anderson and the Kenwood Investments team successfully acquired development, hunting and shooting permits despite the Bay Area's notoriously complicated and restrictive permitting process. They also collaborated with the community to provide limited public access and to establish an aggressive water sustainability and habitat restoration program on the property.

"I used to go to Black Point when I was 12 years old," said Darius Anderson. "I have fond memories of hunting on the beautiful Tidelands, here in our backyard. Wing & Barrel Ranch was an opportunity to save this special part of my and so many others' childhood, while sharing our rich history and culture with fellow sportsmen and women."

The new clubhouse and casting pond are slated to open in the summer of 2020.

About Kenwood Investments, LLC:

Kenwood Investments, LLC, has managed a variety of real estate, business acquisitions and entrepreneurial ventures totaling in excess of over $1 billion over the last 20 years, including extraordinary investments in real estate development, tourism, media and high-tech industries. Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Darius Anderson, Kenwood Investments is skilled in land entitlements, pre-venture capital funding and public policy, executing projects with strong investment returns that enhance local communities. Anderson also owns Platinum Advisors, LLC, a leading government relations and lobbying firm and is the founder of Sonoma Lab Works, Inc., a licensed cannabis testing lab that combines innovation and rigorous science and testing standards to help bring the cleanest, safest cannabis products to market.

