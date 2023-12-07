Kenworth of Fremont relocates and expands to serve Northeastern Indiana trucking industry

FREMONT, Ind., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Trucks, a third-generation, family-owned Kenworth truck dealer network based in Indianapolis, has relocated and expanded its Kenworth of Fremont commercial truck dealership for new and used truck sales, parts and repairs. Kenworth of Fremont is now serving the Northeastern Indiana trucking industry at the intersection of I-80/90 and I-69 with an expanded service shop alongside mobile diagnostics and repairs and a full warehouse of Kenworth OEM and all-makes aftermarket parts.

Palmer Trucks' Kenworth factory-trained diesel technicians get commercial trucks back on the road in record time with an expanded shop and world-class parts availability through PACCAR Parts. (PRNewsfoto/Palmer Trucks)

General Manager JD Miller comments, "We are excited to expand our regional footprint as a trusted source for commercial trucks, parts and repairs. Having parts on hand with increased service bay capacity maximizes truck uptime for local and transient customers along I-69 and the Indiana Toll Road."

Kenworth of Fremont is now located at 6503 Old U.S. 27, Fremont, IN 46737, and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Local truck drivers, technicians and business owners are welcome to join Palmer Trucks for a grand opening event on March 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free lunch, giveaways and door prizes will be included.

Palmer Trucks Regional Director Fred Dufour adds, "Palmer Trucks is excited to increase repair shop throughput alongside our customer-facing mobile service diagnostic trucks. This new facility enables our family-owned-and-operated organization to place more trucks back on the road in record time."

"Our skilled technicians are excited to repair trucks in our updated and expanded facility. The energy in the shop is inspiring, and I'm proud of our team," adds Miller.

Kenworth of Fremont is also a PacLease franchise of Palmer Leasing Group, serving the commercial truck rental and leasing market. Customers can enjoy a full line-up of vocational work trucks in addition to traditional medium and heavy-duty offerings.

About Palmer Trucks

Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® -The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis in July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 700 team members and a network of 12 dealerships and four TRP parts stores. The company is an A-rated and accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Additional information can be found at palmertrucks.com.

Media Contact:

Cameron Nichols

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(317) 620 8421

SOURCE Palmer Trucks