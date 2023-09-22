Kenya Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Improving ICT Infrastructure, and Supportive Government Policies Fueling Growth Opportunities

The Kenya data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% from 2022 to 2028

This report delves into the Kenya data center market, offering insights into its share and growth potential. It provides comprehensive analysis of existing and upcoming facilities, along with investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The report covers market sizing and investment estimations across various segments.

The Kenya data center market exhibits promise driven by its strategic location, improving ICT infrastructure, and supportive government policies. The ongoing digital transformation in diverse sectors continues to fuel the demand for data center services.

Notably, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Kenya are poised to attract investments in the data center sector, bolstered by the government's active promotion of SEZs to foster economic growth and create favorable business conditions, including for data center operators.

The Kenya data center market is witnessing rapid growth, attributed to enhanced internet connectivity, increased smartphone adoption, and the anticipated surge in internet users and devices throughout the continent. The Data Protection Act of 2019 (DPA) reinforces citizens' privacy and safeguards sensitive information in the country.

Furthermore, the government's pro-business initiatives, such as the removal of price, interest rate, and exchange controls, as well as the elimination of certain import licenses, are driving significant economic changes aimed at encouraging trade and investment.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Kenya data center market are Africa Data Centres io (Digital Realty), IXAfrica, and others.

Telecom operators such as Safaricom, Airtel Kenya, Telkom Kenya, and others played an important role in connectivity across the country. The migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud/colocation by local enterprises will play a vital role in colocation revenue growth in the Kenya data center market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Kenya colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Kenya by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Kenya data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kenya:
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 10
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
    • Coverage: 2+ Locations
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Kenya:
    • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
    • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • The Kenya data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Arup
  • Chess Enterprises
  • Copy Cat Group
  • Eastra Solutions
  • Egypro
  • Future-tech
  • Gruppo ICM
  • HubTech
  • Kinetic Controls
  • Norkun Intakes
  • Remax Consult
  • Tetra Tech
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Westwood Management

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • Legrand
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Africa Data Centres
  • iColo (Digital Realty)

New Entrants

  • Cloudoon
  • IXAfrica

EXISTING vs. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Nairobi
    • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • Ups Systems
  • Generators
  • Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC and CRAH
  • Chillers
  • Cooling Tower, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Building & Engineering Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Nairobi
  • Other Cities

