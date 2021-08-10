Kenya Data Center Market Size by investment to Reach USD 342 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Kenya data center market report.

Kenya data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.36% during the period 2020−2026. Kenya data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 9 existing data centers and 2 upcoming facilities spread across Nairobi and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Kenya is a major data center market in Africa and is considered the gateway to the East African region. Increase in adoption of digital services such as cloud, big data, and IoT, and the shift from on-premises to colocation and managed facilities will be major drivers for data center development in coming years. With 6 existing third party data centers, Nairobi , the capital city, contributes to over 80% of the existing power capacity in the country. Mombasa, a port city, is another location witnessing investments from data center providers, as it is connected to the Middle East , Europe , and Asia through subsea cables. Global operators are entering the Kenya market by acquiring local operators, or via partnerships. icolo.io (Digital Realty), Africa Data Centres (Liquid Telecom), Pan African IX (PAIX) Data Centres, Safaricom, and Telkom Kenya are among the prominent colocation providers operating in the Kenya data center market. IXAfrica Data Centre commenced the construction of a hyperscale build-out in February 2021 . Wingu and Teraco Data Environments have also plan to expand their facilities in the country. In 2020, renewable energy sources accounted for around 60% of the total energy generated in the nation. Kenya is among the leading African nations for the generation of renewable energy. The special economic zones in the country are Greater Mombasa SEZ, Lamu SEZ, Dongo Kundu SEZ, Naivasha Industrial Park, and Kisumu SEZ. These SEZs will aid technology development and innovation, and growth in rural and regional industrialization. This will increase the development of the data center area in the coming years.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Kenya

Facilities Covered (Existing): 9



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2



Coverage: 2+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Kenya

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 12 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 5 data center investors

Kenya Data Center Market – Segmentation

The data center market in Kenya in terms of server infrastructure is witnessing growth along with the rising data traffic. In terms of server infrastructure, the demand for ODM servers among the large data center operators is also increasing in the market.

in terms of server infrastructure is witnessing growth along with the rising data traffic. In terms of server infrastructure, the demand for ODM servers among the large data center operators is also increasing in the market. In Kenya , due to power grid instability, most data center operators use N+1 redundancy for generators with fuel backup of more than 72 hours. For instance, Pan African IX (PAIX) Data Centres Nairobi-1 data center facility in Nairobi is installed with N+1 backup generators.

, due to power grid instability, most data center operators use N+1 redundancy for generators with fuel backup of more than 72 hours. For instance, Pan African IX (PAIX) Data Centres Nairobi-1 data center facility in is installed with N+1 backup generators. The adoption of water and air-based cooling (free cooling) is likely to gain traction as Kenya data centers experience a cold winter season. In Kenya , data center facilities mostly adopt chillers and precision air cooling to keep the facility running.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Nairobi

Other Cities

Kenya Data Center Market – Dynamics

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has significantly increased data traffic from March 2020. The demand for data centers rose because of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in heightened access to internet-related services aided by nation-wide curfew imposed by governments. The Kenyan digital economy has boomed post the COVID-19 pandemic due to the adoption of digital platforms in retail and wholesale businesses across the country and prompted employees to work from home that resulted in the need for remote management of facilities. Colocation service providers witnessed a strong uptake of their data center spaces by existing customers owing to the growth of COVID-19-induced demand. In Kenya, data center operators have also taken precautionary measures to manage the available workforce and to monitor their existing facilities without any service disruption. Impact of operations is low in the country.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Cloud Adoption driving Data Center Demand

Rising Investments in Fiber Connectivity

5G Enabling Implementation of IoT and Smart Cities

Procurement of Renewable Energy in Kenya

Kenya Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Nairobi (No. of Data Centers: 6)

(No. of Data Centers: 6)

Other Cities (No. of Data Centers: 3)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Egypro

Future-tech

Gruppo ICM

HubTech

Kinetic Controls

Norkun Intakes

Remax Consult

Tetra Tech

Westwood Management

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Investors

icolo.io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica Data Centre

PAIX Data Centres

Teraco Data Environments

Wingu

