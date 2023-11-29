Kenya Diesel Genset Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report 2023-2029 Featuring Caterpillar, Cummins, Yanmar, Atlas Copco, F.G. Wilson, MTU Friedrichshafen, Kohler Power Systems, and Aggreko

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kenya Diesel Genset Market: Market Forecast By KVA Rating, By Applications and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kenya Diesel Gensets market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2023-2029F

The Kenya diesel genset market was majorly driven by the power demand gap caused by the country's inadequate grid infrastructure owing to approximately 15 million of the country's population did not have access to electricity in 2020, thereby relying primarily on diesel gensets for power requirements.

The diesel genset market witnessed a decline in 2020 due to the global pandemic leading to a total economic shutdown and a temporary halt in major operations in many sectors to curb the spread of the virus. Additionally, the government's growing investment in the residential sector contributed to the real estate market's expansion, increasing its contribution to GDP from 13% in 2015 to 20% in 2021, hence augmenting the demand for reliable electricity systems and necessary power back up which would fuel the demand for diesel gensets in the coming years.

The rising infrastructure development in the country including transportation, commercial complexes etc. with upcoming projects for instance Nairobi Commuter Rail project, the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway project, the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor (with the first 3 berths complete) would generate more power demand which is one of the major reasons for the growth of diesel genset market in Kenya.

Moreover, five major ports with a cost of USD 10 billion and with 67% of the proposed hotel rooms under construction and the remaining 33% in the planning stage would further create lucrative opportunities for the diesel genset market during the forecast period.

Kenya Diesel Genset Market Shipment Analysis

Kenya Diesel Genset Market registered a growth of 15.57% in value shipments in 2021 as compared to 2020 and a decrease of -3.89% CAGR in 2021 over a period of 2017. In Diesel Genset Market Kenya is becoming less competitive as HHI index in 2021 was 2199 while in 2017 it was 1859. Herfindahl Index measures the competitiveness of exporting countries. The range lies from 0 to 10000, where a lower index number represents a larger number of players or exporting countries in the market while a large index number means less numbers of players or countries exporting in the market.

Kenya has reportedly relied more on imports to meet its growing demand in Diesel Genset Market. India is unable to meet its increasing needs of this product with domestic production hence we see the trend is shifting towards import shipment to meet its demand The import factor of Diesel Genset Market in 2021 was 12.55 while in 2017 it was 11.8.

China, India, Lebanon, United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) were among the top players of the market in 2021, where China acquired the largest market share of 41.95% with a shipment value of 16.17 million USD in 2022 China also offered the product below the average market price thus having a competitive advantage over others In 2017 China had the largest market share of 33.86% with the shipment value of 13.77 million USD.

The country was offering its product with an average price which is lower than the average market price offered in the country. As China price is lower than the average price, it provided a significant edge among other competitor in 2017.

Market by kVA Rating

75.1-375 kVA power rating acquired the highest revenue share owing to its wide usage in the commercial sector of the country. Moreover, these diesel gensets are suitable for telecom towers and commercial complexes, where emergency backup power is of vital importance for continuous operations.

Market by Application

Growth in the commercial sector as well as upcoming offices such as Sandalwood, The Piano, and One Principal Placewould would increase demand for power supply and dependency on power backup for uninterrupted power supplies in office facilities which would act as a growth driver for the diesel genset market in Kenya. The commercial segment will continue to propel in the years to come.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By kVA Rating

5 - 75 kVA

75.1 - 375 kVA

375.1 - 750 kVA

750.1 - 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation and Public Infrastructure

