Kenya Tourism Industry Report 2023: State of the Sector, Arrivals and Revenues, Influencing Factors, Input Costs, Government Support and Environmental Issues

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Jun, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Tourism Industry in Kenya 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the current state and outlook of tourism industry in Kenya including tour operators and travel agencies. It includes information on the country and its tourist attractions, notable players, developments and corporate actions.

There is information on the state of the sector, arrivals and revenues and influencing factors such as input costs, government support and environmental issues.

This report includes profiles of 11 companies including Muthaiga Travel, Natural World Kenya Safaris, Spirit of Kenya, Explorer Kenya Tours and Travel and Africa Flash MC Tours and Travel.

The Tourism Industry in Kenya

Kenya has been considered an attractive tourist destination for decades. Before the pandemic, over 2 million people visited Kenya annually, and tourism is a top foreign exchange earner alongside horticulture, tea and remittances.

Tourist arrivals and revenue have recovered significantly and further recovery is expected. The government has recognised domestic tourism as an essential contributor to the growth of the sector, underpinned by the rising middle class and diversification of products that suit locals to entice them to travel locally.

Key Issues

Kenya's safari and beach products have not been innovative to keep up with changing consumer needs and trends. Wildlife tourism is concentrated in seven parks which cater for 80% of total visitors.

Available bed capacity is not well distributed and mostly concentrated in Nairobi, the coast and the Rift Valley. Kenya is perceived to be a security risk, although the number of incidents has been reducing. Tourism is also affected by regional political instability.

Attracting Tourists

Kenya has formulated several policy papers and strategies to grow the sector, although implementation is challenging.

A new strategy launched in 2022 aims to reduce the country's dependence on safari and beach tourism and calls for the development of health and medical tourism, community-based tourism, underutilised parks initiatives, business and conference tourism, heritage tourism, a premium parks initiative and the development of coastal beach management and resort cities.

COMPANY PROFILES

  • Aanika Karibu Safaris
  • Africa Flash MC Tours and Travel Ltd
  • African Sermon Safaris Ltd
  • Discover Kenya Safaris Ltd
  • Expeditions Maasai Safaris Ltd
  • Explorer Kenya Tours and Travel Ltd
  • Kendirita Tours and Travel Ltd
  • Mufasa Tours and Travels
  • Muthaiga Travel Ltd
  • Natural World Kenya Safaris
  • Spirit of Kenya

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL
4.1. State of the Industry
4.2. Key Trends
4.3. Key Issues
4.4. Notable Players
4.5. Trade
4.6. Corporate Actions and Developments
4.7. Regulations
4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. Unforeseen Events
7.2. Economic Environment
7.3. Corruption and Governance
7.4. Crime
7.5. Labour
7.6. Environmental Issues
7.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation
7.8. Government Support
7.9. Input Costs
7.10. Cyclicality

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Barriers to Entry

9. SWOT ANALYSIS

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12. REFERENCES
12.1. Publications
12.2. Websites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wr8qx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hypersonic Weapons Market Research Report 2023-2030: Focus on USA, Russia, China, United Kingdom, France, India, Israel, & Turkiye

Global Exosome Market Research Report 2023: To Date, 3 Pharma Companies (Takeda, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Roche Pharmaceutical Company) have Signed Partnership Deals with Exosome Companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.