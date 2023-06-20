Kenya Tourism Industry Report 2023: State of the Sector, Arrivals and Revenues, Influencing Factors, Input Costs, Government Support and Environmental Issues

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Tourism Industry in Kenya 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the current state and outlook of tourism industry in Kenya including tour operators and travel agencies. It includes information on the country and its tourist attractions, notable players, developments and corporate actions.

There is information on the state of the sector, arrivals and revenues and influencing factors such as input costs, government support and environmental issues.

This report includes profiles of 11 companies including Muthaiga Travel, Natural World Kenya Safaris, Spirit of Kenya, Explorer Kenya Tours and Travel and Africa Flash MC Tours and Travel.



The Tourism Industry in Kenya



Kenya has been considered an attractive tourist destination for decades. Before the pandemic, over 2 million people visited Kenya annually, and tourism is a top foreign exchange earner alongside horticulture, tea and remittances.

Tourist arrivals and revenue have recovered significantly and further recovery is expected. The government has recognised domestic tourism as an essential contributor to the growth of the sector, underpinned by the rising middle class and diversification of products that suit locals to entice them to travel locally.



Key Issues



Kenya's safari and beach products have not been innovative to keep up with changing consumer needs and trends. Wildlife tourism is concentrated in seven parks which cater for 80% of total visitors.

Available bed capacity is not well distributed and mostly concentrated in Nairobi, the coast and the Rift Valley. Kenya is perceived to be a security risk, although the number of incidents has been reducing. Tourism is also affected by regional political instability.



Attracting Tourists



Kenya has formulated several policy papers and strategies to grow the sector, although implementation is challenging.

A new strategy launched in 2022 aims to reduce the country's dependence on safari and beach tourism and calls for the development of health and medical tourism, community-based tourism, underutilised parks initiatives, business and conference tourism, heritage tourism, a premium parks initiative and the development of coastal beach management and resort cities.

COMPANY PROFILES

Aanika Karibu Safaris

Africa Flash MC Tours and Travel Ltd

African Sermon Safaris Ltd

Discover Kenya Safaris Ltd

Expeditions Maasai Safaris Ltd

Explorer Kenya Tours and Travel Ltd

Kendirita Tours and Travel Ltd

Mufasa Tours and Travels

Muthaiga Travel Ltd

Natural World Kenya Safaris

Spirit of Kenya

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions and Developments

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Corruption and Governance

7.4. Crime

7.5. Labour

7.6. Environmental Issues

7.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.8. Government Support

7.9. Input Costs

7.10. Cyclicality



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Barriers to Entry



9. SWOT ANALYSIS



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites

