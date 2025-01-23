Kenyan Authority Approves RISE, Girl Rising's Groundbreaking Curriculum, for Nationwide Implementation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Rising, the international nonprofit dedicated to advancing gender equity and quality education, has achieved a major milestone in Kenya: the official accreditation of RISE Kenya, its 24-week Life Skills and Gender Rights Education Curriculum by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD). This endorsement paves the way for Girl Rising's curriculum to reach students across Kenya, equipping them with critical life skills and a greater understanding of gender equality. Designed for children aged 9 to 15, the curriculum complements Kenya's Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Girl Rising Kenya Program Manager Debbie Odenyi (right) with Rukia Sebit of Sunflower Trust and 14-year old Zarika at the event celebrating the launch of Girl Rising's KICD-endorsed curriculum. Girl Rising Kenya Program Manager Debbie Odenyi (standing) leads a discussion with about the KICD-endorsed Girl Rising curriculum with representatives from KICD as well as leaders of partner organizations which Be implementing the curriculum at a kick-off event in Nairobi.

KICD, an authority under the Ministry of Education, advises the government on curriculum development and ensures that all curricula meet rigorous national standards. This approval marks a pivotal milestone for Girl Rising's efforts to foster leadership, critical thinking, and gender-equitable attitudes among Kenyan students.

"The KICD's accreditation of the Girl Rising life skills and gender rights curriculum as a complementary resource to the national curriculum is a game-changer," says Girl Rising's Kenya Program Manager Debbie Odenyi, "Over 10 million children are enrolled in Kenya's primary public and private schools. An education program that supports and fosters gender equity like Girl Rising's curriculum assists both boys and girls to stay in school as well as encourages lifelong learning. They will develop agency to challenge and push themselves to set and achieve their goals in life."

The curriculum implementation began in January this year in both private and government schools. A coalition of 11 Kenyan nonprofit partners including Sunflower Trust, Big Picture Learning Kenya and Drawing Dreams Initiative will support the curriculum implementation.

"Partnerships with the private sector allow the government to collaborate with key stakeholders to address important issues such as access to quality education for all children," says Francis Ngunjiri, Life Skills & Community Service Learning Specialist at KICD. "Life skills education supports the development of core competencies such as communication, collaboration, decision-making and problem-solving, among other 21st-century skills. This not only builds strong communities but also helps break the cycles of poverty."

To commemorate this achievement, Girl Rising hosted a launch event in Nairobi on January 17th. Key stakeholders and education advocates attended the event, including Francis Ngunjiri, Life Skills Education and Community Service Learning Specialist at KICD; Godfrey Mulinge, a representative from the Directorate of Kibera Sub-County Education Office; Roseline Mukabana, Head of the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Unit at Nairobi City County; and Zarika, a 14-year-old student and participant in Girl Rising programming.

"This landmark moment opens up a tremendous opportunity for young people to develop new and vital skills, and to challenge some of the biases that hold them back," says Girl Rising President Nidhi Shukla, "The ability to scale RISE Kenya sets a positive trajectory for transformative change, not only within the nation but also as a model for advancing global education and gender equity. With this validation from the Kenyan government, we are one step closer to our vision of a world where all children can learn, rise and thrive."

About Girl Rising

Girl Rising uses the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education. Working closely with local partners, we deliver culturally adapted programming to millions of adolescent girls and boys in five countries, building voice, confidence and agency. We work with thousands of educators, parents and community members to address powerful social norms that hold girls back. Girl Rising collaborates with innovative local educational partners in the countries where we work, providing training, networking and direct financial support, and adapting our educational resources to meet local needs.

Driven by decades of research demonstrating that educating girls is one of the most effective ways to address our world's most pressing issues including health, poverty, peace and stability, and climate change, Girl Rising creates original media and creative campaigns that activate a global community in support of girls' education.

