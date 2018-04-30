KEPCO Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2018, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) ("KEPCO") filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The report is available at KEPCO's website, www.kepco.co.kr/eng (Investor Relations - U.S.Filing), as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to yoonhye.cho@kepco.co.kr.
For further information, please contact
Cho, Yoonhye
Senior Manager,
Finance & IR Team, KEPCO
yoonhye.cho@kepco.co.kr
Tel: +82-61-345-4213
