Kepler's Humanoid Robot Makes Grand Debut at CES, Heralding a Bold New Chapter in Robotics Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 9-12, 2024, the Kepler series of humanoid robots will be featured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, at Booth #60840, Venetian Expo, Hall G. The company eagerly anticipates meeting robotics enthusiasts from around the world at this event.

Preface:

"One day, humans won't have to work so hard." Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and co-founder of Microsoft, recently stated in an interview. He suggested that, with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI), people might only need to work three days a week. Responding to concerns about AI's impact on employment, Gates suggested that its potential to shift human labor towards more creative and constructive tasks highlights AI's role in enhancing productivity and creativity in the workforce [1].

Embodied Intelligence, Empowering the Future

An increasing number of companies worldwide are delving into the realm of humanoid robots, driven by the aim of achieving "embodied intelligence" and creating universal robots. The CEO of NVIDIA, in a notable speech, predicted that embodied intelligence will herald the next revolution in AI[2]. The concept, also referred to as "embodied AI," involves intelligent systems capable of perceiving, reasoning, and interacting with the physical world in a human-like manner. Embodied intelligence is about more than just physical tasks; it represents the integration of sensing the world, modeling it, and acting upon it. The advancement in this area suggests that robots are evolving to become more intelligent and human-like, broadening their potential applications across various fields.

Kepler Humanoid Robot Makes World Debut

Kepler Exploration Robot Co., Ltd. recently unveiled its latest innovation, the Kepler Forerunner series of general-purpose humanoid robots ("Kepler Humanoid Robot"). This advanced humanoid stands at a height of 178cm (5'10"), weighs 85kg (187 lbs.), and boasts an intelligent and dexterous hand with 12 degrees of freedom. The entire body has up to 40 degrees of freedom, enabling functionalities such as navigating complex terrains, intelligent obstacle avoidance, flexible manipulation of hands, powerful lifting and carrying of heavy loads, hand-eye coordination, and intelligent interactive communication. Powering these capabilities is a system akin to Tesla's Optimus, employing planetary roller screw actuator and rotary actuator technology. This enables the robot to exhibit sophisticated body movements, flexible hand control, and advanced visual perception, positioning it as a formidable counterpart to Tesla's Optimus in the field of humanoid robotics.

The Kepler Humanoid Robot extends it automated intelligence to a range of industries including intelligent manufacturing, logistics, education, research, smart inspection, high-risk tasks, and outdoor work. The technological advancements showcased in its global debut video have sparked much discussion across the world of robotics.

Kepler Exploration Robot co-founder Debo Hu said: "The Kepler Humanoid Robot is dedicated to revolutionizing productivity with cutting-edge technology, hastening the arrival of a 'three-day work week.' The shift will enable humans to dedicate more time to meaningful endeavors, such as space exploration. Our goal is for the Kepler robot to be the trailblazer in landing on the exoplanet Kepler, paving the way for a second home for humanity."

China's Kepler achieves Mass Production

Kepler's series of humanoid robots, the result of three years of intensive research and four product iterations, is poised to enter mass production and commence shipping in Q3 2024. Priced at approximately US$30,000 for international customers, the robot is set to hit the market offering a competitive and accessible option in the humanoid robot sector. Mr. Hu, the Kepler Exploration Robot co-founder, has publicly expressed interest in collaborating with related players in the humanoid robot industry. The gesture underscores a commitment to fostering collective progress in the robotics revolution and its industrial applications.

Kepler Humanoid Robot Comes Equipped with Proprietary Technology

The rollout of the Kepler Humanoid Robot underscores the company's deep investment in pioneering technology, accumulating a suite of core innovations that are shaping the industry. Central to its innovation are the proprietary planetary roller screw actuator and rotary actuator, which are key to the dynamic movement of the Forerunner humanoid robot's limbs. The planetary roller screw actuator used to control the robot's limbs delivers an impressive thrust of 8,000N. It surpasses conventional motors in delivering precision control, enhanced power and quick responsiveness, adeptly handling complex tasks. Additionally, the rotary actuator, deployed in the waist and joints, achieves a peak torque of 200N.m and a repeat positioning accuracy of 0.01 degrees, providing robust support for the torso's movement, while ensuring efficient and stable functionality.

Moreover, the Kepler Humanoid Robot's intelligent dexterous hand, with 12 degrees of freedom, can sense and gently grasp objects, closely mimicking the human hand. The proprietary NEBULA system empowers the robot with cognitive brilliance in perceiving the world, facilitating precise environmental awareness and adaptability, which enables accurate navigation and exploration of complex terrains. Kepler's substantial investment in embodied intelligence for large-scale robot models aims to elevate the robot's cognitive capabilities to a human-like level, enhancing its autonomy and versatility.

Kepler's success in achieving mass production of humanoid robots, coupled with its competitive pricing at US$30,000, is a testament to its remarkable in-house R&D capabilities and rigorous cost control measures.

Global Invitation for a New Era of Robotics

Kepler champions a collaborative approach in the humanoid robot industry, advocating for shared development to promote practical applications and create an industry ecosystem that is mutually beneficial for all stakeholders. Coinciding with the robot's release, Kepler has introduced its developer platform, equipped with comprehensive development interfaces, reference projects, and extensive documentation. The platform also supports multi-robot collaboration and offers powerful online development and debugging tools.

Kepler extends an invitation to developers worldwide to participate in the evolution of humanoid robot applications. This initiative aims to revolutionize productivity with humanoid robots and inaugurate a groundbreaking chapter in their utilization.

