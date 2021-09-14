Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT to Join the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Pacific Advisors, sponsor of Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT Management Pte. Ltd., announced today that Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT (KORE), an office REIT listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index beginning September 20, 2021. According to the index's factsheet as of August 31, 2021, there are 17 Singapore REITs (S-REIT) and property trusts in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

"KORE's inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index will enhance its visibility among institutional investors and index funds globally," said Jeff Rader, executive vice president of Pacific Oak Capital Advisors, the REIT's asset manager. "The inclusion is a significant milestone that complements KORE's ongoing efforts to establish itself as the preferred choice for US office S-REIT investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing technology sector in the US."

The FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series is developed by FTSE Russell together with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). The index series tracks the performance of listed real estate companies and real estate investment trusts worldwide, and is seen as the leading benchmark for listed real estate investments.

KORE's strategy is to principally invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing commercial assets and real estate-related assets in key growth markets across the United States. Its 15-property portfolio comprises a balanced mix of commercial assets with a diversified tenant base led by tenants in the growth and defensive sectors such as technology, as well as medical and healthcare.

About Pacific Oak Capital Advisors

Pacific Oak Capital Advisors is an alternative investment company that sponsors and manages quality real estate-based investment opportunities for clients of financial advisors and registered investment advisors as well as institutional investors. Formed in 2018, the company is advisor to Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT and Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT, and sponsor to numerous private real estate investment programs. In total, Pacific Oak Capital Advisors and its affiliated companies currently manage a diverse portfolio of real estate valued in excess of $4 billion. For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalAdvisors.com.

About Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT

Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT (KORE) is a distinctive office REIT listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). KORE's investment strategy is to principally invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing commercial assets and real estate-related assets in key growth markets of the United States with positive economic and office fundamentals. For additional information, please visit koreusreit.com/.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Oak Capital Advisors

Related Links

http://www.pacificoakcapitaladvisors.com/

