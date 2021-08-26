Kepro Acquires eQHealth Solutions LLC, Strengthens Population Health Management and Technology Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kepro announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire eQHealth Solutions, LLC. This acquisition will expand Kepro's population health management and technology solutions portfolio.

"Facilitating care for priority populations is core to our work," said Dr. Susan Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kepro. "The acquisition of eQHealth Solutions will enhance our ability to partner with government and commercial clients to improve healthcare quality, maximize efficiency and better leverage technology and analytics. I am excited about bringing the combined capabilities of Kepro and eQHealth to our clients."

eQHealth Solutions has been improving healthcare quality and reducing costs through innovative technology, population health management solutions and medical management services since its inception. The company's expansive offerings include eQSuite®, a cloud-based, SaaS technology coupled with eQCare®, a community-based services solution.

"In Kepro, eQHealth Solutions has found the right partner to continue the next step of our journey," said Glen J. Golemi, President and Chief Executive Officer, eQHealth Solutions. "Kepro shares our values, deep expertise in our field, and commitment to the highest quality services for our clients."

"Kepro continues to expand its suite of technology solutions and tech-enabled services to better serve government funded health programs," said Andrew Cavanna, Chairman of Kepro and Partner at Apax Partners. "Susan Weaver has deepened Kepro's capabilities by investing in people, tech and now a third acquisition. We are proud to support Susan's vision for Kepro as it improves access to care and better manages healthcare for priority populations."

Coker Capital, a division of Fifth Third Securities, served as financial advisor to eQHealth Solutions. Jones Walker LLP and Lyle Johnson LLC provided legal services to eQHealth Solutions and Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP provided legal services to Kepro.

About Kepro

Over the past 35 years, Kepro has partnered with government-sponsored and commercial health payers across the country to improve healthcare quality, maximize efficiency and achieve better healthcare outcomes. Kepro provides technology-enabled services for priority populations to help them remain in the community of their choice.

Today, Kepro serves more than 300 clients including federal, state, and local governments. With 20 offices and over 1,400 employees across the United States, Kepro has improved the lives of more than 77 million beneficiaries nationwide.

For additional information about Kepro, visit www.kepro.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Kepro

Aimee Tysarczyk

Senior Director of Marketing and Communications

215-439-8119

[email protected]

SOURCE Kepro

Related Links

http://www.Kepro.com

