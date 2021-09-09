Kepro Appoints Benjamin C. Adams as Chief Financial Officer

Adams brings more than 25 years of healthcare finance experience to Kepro, including executive operational leadership, strategy development and implementation, and transaction execution. During his career, he has executed more than 100 mergers and acquisitions, and leveraged finance and equity transactions worth approximately $70 billion.

"Ben's financial background and deep experience in the healthcare technology and healthcare service sectors is a great fit for Kepro as we continue our rapid growth," said Dr. Susan Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kepro. "His extensive knowledge of our industry will add tremendous value to our already strong executive team."

Prior to joining Kepro, Adams served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RxSense, LLC, a leading healthcare technology company providing direct to consumer pharmacy discount programs under the SingleCare brand and B2B Enterprise Platform Solutions to a broad range of pharmacy benefit providers under the RxAgile and RxIQ brands. Previously, Adams was a senior health care investment banker at Nomura Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Barclay's Capital and Bear Stearns. Adams has a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University and an M.B.A. in Finance with Honors from Columbia Business School.

"I am thrilled to be joining Kepro as they continue to expand their suite of technology solutions and tech-enabled services to better serve government funded health programs," said Adams. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and being a part of the company's future successes."

About Kepro

Over the past 35 years, Kepro has partnered with government-sponsored and commercial health payers across the country to improve healthcare quality, maximize efficiency and achieve better healthcare outcomes. Kepro provides technology-enabled services for priority populations to help them remain in the home or community of their choice.

Today, Kepro serves more than 300 clients including federal, state, and local governments. With 20 offices and over 1,400 employees across the United States, Kepro has improved the lives of more than 77 million beneficiaries nationwide.

For additional information about Kepro, visit www.kepro.com



