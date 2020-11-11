Kepro Appoints Jay Toth as Chief Growth Officer

Toth brings to Kepro more than 17 years of experience in the Health & Human Services and technology sectors at Microsoft. As chief growth officer, Toth will lead all aspects of business development and organic growth and conduct the overall go-to-market strategy that effectively communicates Kepro's value proposition through proposals and presentations.

"Jay is a results-oriented leader who brings a high degree of success throughout his career to Kepro," said Kepro CEO, Susan Weaver, M.D. "With Jay's proven background in organizational growth and his ability to build collaborative relationships, he will be an integral part of expanding Kepro's position as a leader in the government healthcare space."

Toth also will work cross-functionally with leaders across the enterprise to execute the corporate growth strategy to achieve overall business objectives and accelerate growth as well as evaluate Kepro's current service offerings in relation to Kepro's ability to meet and exceed customer needs and expectations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a dynamic and results-focused organization," said Toth. "I look forward to being a part of Kepro's leadership team, leading the business development division and strengthening Kepro's market growth strategy."

Prior to joining Kepro, Toth worked for Microsoft Corporation for over fifteen years where he held various leadership positions in service and engagement pursuits, and was responsible for the relationship management for over 2,000 customers across the United States.

Toth holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Virginia.

About Kepro

Over the past 35 years, Kepro has partnered with government-sponsored healthcare programs across the country to support its mission of providing efficient, high quality, and well-coordinated care to the vulnerable populations they serve.

Today, we serve more than 300 clients including Federal, state, and local governments. We use our clinical expertise to connect the right comprehensive solutions of tailored services to the specific populations of our clients across a broad spectrum of healthcare management needs. With 14 offices and over 1,100 employees across the United States, Kepro has improved the lives of more than 77 million beneficiaries nationwide. To learn more, visit www.kepro.com.

