KEPRO Appoints John Malanowski as Chief People Officer

"In order to continue growing a culture that attracts, retains and develops a high-performing team, we knew we needed an experienced human resources leader to drive workforce initiatives across the enterprise," said KEPRO CEO Joel Portice. "Malanowski's experience in developing and leading a motivated organization will greatly benefit KEPRO, including our employees, customers and their beneficiaries."

Bringing deep expertise in human resource leadership, with a focus on performance driven results, Malanowski will lead all human resource activities in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction across the 1,400-employee enterprise.

"I'm excited to join a strong and innovation-driven executive team," said Malanowski. "People are critical to KEPRO's success and I'm looking forward to teaming with the organization's talented workforce to execute on key human resource strategies."

In this role, Malanowski will be focusing on all aspects of the human resource strategy for corporate colleagues, as well as developing strategies for those that work in state, federal and commercial programs. This includes talent management, leadership development, compensation and benefits.

Malanowski holds a bachelor's degree in science from State University of New York College at Buffalo and a master's degree in labor and industrial relations from Michigan State University.



ABOUT KEPRO

KEPRO is a leading provider of technology-enabled services that offers innovative and outcomes-focused solutions to reduce the utilization of healthcare resources and optimize the quality of care for public and commercial clients. With 15 local offices and 1,400 employees across the United States, KEPRO delivers intelligent value through improved health outcomes and reduced costs, serving more than 55 million beneficiaries. For more information, visit www.kepro.com.

