KEPRO to Administer Need Assessments for Pennsylvania

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEPRO announced that Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services awarded KEPRO the Office of Developmental Programs' (ODP) contract to administer Supports Intensity Scale™ (SIS™) assessments on behalf of the state.

The ODP's mission is to support Pennsylvanians with developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence, choice, and opportunities in their daily lives. ODP worked with stakeholders across the state to select a standardized needs assessment for individuals with intellectual disabilities or those in need of services pertaining to autism. Through this contract, KEPRO will begin to administer the SIS™ assessments for these particular individuals.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to serve community to ensure those with special needs receive the care and support they need to live as independently as possible," said KEPRO CEO Joel Portice. "At KEPRO, we are dedicated to providing the right care at the right time and working with our partners in building a healthier community."

The standardized assessment, SIS™, focuses on the level of support needed by a person instead of evaluating deficits in skills. KEPRO will perform the assessment to determine the support necessities of individuals aged 16 and older, as well as the intensity of the needs. Individual progress will be monitored and outcomes will be appraised over time.

About KEPRO

KEPRO, the nation's largest CMS-designated quality improvement and care management organization, offers innovative and outcomes-focused solutions to reduce the utilization of healthcare resources and optimize the quality of care for public and commercial clients.

With 15 local KEPRO offices and 1,400 employees across the United States, KEPRO delivers intelligent value through improved health outcomes and reduced costs, serving more than 50 million members. KEPRO currently contracts with state, federal, and commercial clients delivering technology-enabled integrated medical management solutions.

To learn more about the services and solutions KEPRO offers, visit www.kepro.com.

You can also get health tips, information about our organization or learn about exciting job opportunities by following us on Twitter, on Facebook or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Lauren Portice, Marketing and Communications Manager, lportice@kepro.com, 717.564.8288 x0233

SOURCE KEPRO

Related Links

http://www.Kepro.com

