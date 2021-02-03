Kept Valet Storage Comes to Cincinnati

Neel Shah, Managing Partner for Kept, says "We saw the need for a convenient, affordable storage option in Cincinnati. More than 20% of Cincinnati residents don't own vehicles, and many others will be attracted to the simplicity of home pickup. Realistically, getting a vehicle, sitting in traffic, and unloading and reloading into a storage unit can take up much of a day."



Kept allows customers to hand that hassle off so they can get back to what they do best and do it in an uncluttered space. Kept also saves customers money by letting them use only the space they need.



Kept customers can use an online or mobile app to order bins to be delivered to their home for packing, then Kept collects the full bins, along items too large to fit in bins (up to 50 pounds). The app shows what is stored and can bring it back with a click. "Everything is designed to simplify the process and make it as stress-free as possible," says Shah.



Kept storage is perfect for seasonal items such as holiday decorations or clothing, as well as items that are only used occasionally like sports and camping equipment, tools, luggage, or documents.



Shah says with valet storage, trust is a number one priority. "We knew we had to put a special emphasis on safety and security because we are coming to people's front door and carrying and storing their possessions. We choose our staff carefully, do background checks and employ Covid-19 procedures. Our storage facilities have the latest security measures."



Kept is Cincinatti's first valet storage provider. Started in 2020, Kept is providing valet storage services to an expanding set of markets, including secondary markets outside of major metropolitan areas.

