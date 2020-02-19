KeraCel digitizes R&D and manufacturing with Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence for Batteries

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence for Batteries brings best-in-class data analytics to KeraCel's ground-breaking development program for solid-state batteries, greatly improving the speed and efficiency of the R&D process and accelerating time to market.

"Our mission to bring next-generation solid-state batteries to market requires a robust and proven data infrastructure," says Robert Bagheri, CEO of KeraCel. "Peaxy's expertise and track record in managing and modeling battery assets makes them the ideal partner — one that will ensure our ability to swiftly and continuously innovate."

To help KeraCel succeed in its mission, Peaxy is adapting its cloud-based battery data management system, Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence for Batteries, to support KeraCel's highly innovative battery concept and manufacturing processes. Peaxy's Design of Experiments editor lets KeraCel quickly define new populations of batteries, while multiple digital records parameterize every attribute of a battery's lifecycle, from material precursors to manufacturing and live operation. A monitoring tool collects granular test data for every serialized battery and stores it securely in the cloud.

All this parameterized battery data forms a single source of truth, that in turn will feed advanced analytics algorithms, including machine learning, to quickly correlate performance in specific operating regimes back to aspects of the configuration or manufacturing process.

"Providing KeraCel with access to advanced analytics that will help them achieve their mission most effectively is what makes us tick," says Manuel Terranova, CEO of Peaxy. "We're excited about expanding our deep competence in batteries with another ground-breaking partner."

About KeraCel

KeraCel is bringing to market a next-generation advanced solid-state battery design and manufacturing method that will allow the production of cells with ceramic-based electrolytes and lithium metal anodes to achieve energy densities 2 times greater, or at a cost of less than 50%, and improved safety when compared to Lithium-Ion cells today for the same energy level. This 3D print manufacturing process will allow virtually any shape or size of cell to be built for a multitude of applications without changing equipment or tooling, directly under software control.

About Peaxy

Peaxy was founded in 2012 to help companies unlock the value of their industrial IoT data through advanced analytics. The unprecedented growth in both structured and unstructured data across the enterprise drives a need for applications that leverage machine learning to provide value-generating insights — applications such as Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence, Peaxy Fast Proposal and Peaxy BlueSky. For more information, please visit https://peaxy.net/

