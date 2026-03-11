Keracolor Debuts Brand Evolution, Celebrating a Decade of Innovation with New Digital Footprint and National Retail Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keracolor, a pioneer in salon-quality, temporary hair color, announces a complete brand refresh to mark its tenth anniversary. After a decade of defining the at-home hair color category, the brand is rolling out a sophisticated refresh that includes updated packaging, a revamped social ecosystem with an expanded collection at Target featuring exclusive new product offerings. The milestone signals Keracolor's transition from its 2016 salon-exclusive roots to a national lifestyle brand that has achieved consistent double-digit growth by expanding distribution with major national retailers.

Keracolor's go-to-market strategy shifted from salon professionals to everyday consumers, bridging the gap between salon-quality formulas and effortless at-home application. In 2018, Ulta became the brand's first brick-and-mortar retail partner, marking a key milestone in that expansion. Keracolor has stayed true to its professional-grade heritage throughout, while embracing a hair-wellness philosophy built on the belief that vibrant color should never compromise hair health.

Keracolor's broad spectrum of shades empowers consumers to use color as a form of self-expression and care. Hair color is known to boost confidence, evoke a sense of a fresh start, and help people feel more like themselves. With the ability to custom blend shades, Keracolor gives consumers the freedom to achieve their desired hair needs across trending shades, a complete transformation, or a simple refresh.

"We are finding that glossy, vibrant shades of color are rising, reflective of the consumer trends in glazed skin and hair," said Maura Cannon Dick, CMO of Creative Laboratories Inc. "As a result, Keracolor optimized these findings to lead the at-home color movement, offering salon fresh color that users can easily use at home to achieve radiant hues and shine in minutes."

To better serve the modern shopper, Keracolor is reimagining the experience from packaging to social identity.

Packaging & Point of Sale Refresh

Moving away from its original aesthetic, the new design features realistic shade swatches and bold, high-clarity typography. The result makes shade selection faster and more intuitive, so shoppers can find their color with confidence right off the shelf.

Social & Influencer Footprint

For the first time, Keracolor is launching full-scale influencer activations and a redefined social media presence. This community-first approach highlights real consumer transformations and the ease of use that has made the brand a cult favorite. The results are already showing: boosted UGC on TikTok drove a 40% increase in sales month over month at Ulta in January 2026.

Expansion & Accolades

The evolution continues with an expanded collection at Target, featuring the High Shine Tinted Glosses and new Root Touch-up and Tame. The edit of High Shine Tinted Gloss provides an in-shower solution that delivers instant shine and color revival for "dull-locks" between salon visits, which also includes the launch of a Target exclusive Clear shade. Debuting at Target, Keracolor's The Root Touch Up + Tame, provides an instant color refresh for faded or grey roots, providing lasting color and to tame flyaways. Both products are available at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com.

"With distribution now exceeding 5,000 retail locations nationwide, Keracolor's upward trajectory continues to gain strength," said Brett Simmons, CEO of Creative Laboratories Inc. "From the start, Keracolor has disrupted the category with innovation - beginning with our industry-first 3-in-1, Color + Clenditioner, designed to color, cleanse, and condition in a single step. That breakthrough sparked meaningful year-over-year growth and built a passionate consumer following. It's been incredibly exciting to build around that momentum, and we see even greater opportunity ahead as we continue expanding the brand's reach and impact."

ABOUT KERACOLOR

Keracolor was created in 2016 to redefine semi-permanent hair color by merging vibrant self-expression with true haircare benefits. In a category often associated with hair damage and complexity, Keracolor introduced a conditioning-first approach, making color easy, customizable, and accessible without long-term commitment. Born in salons and trusted by stylists, the brand is owned by Creative Laboratories LLC, a Minnesota-based company with deep roots in professional haircare. That legacy of formulation expertise drove the vision to bring professional-grade color to retail, empowering everyday consumers to achieve salon-quality results at home, without ever compromising on performance or hair health.

SOURCE Keracolor