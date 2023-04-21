KERAFACTOR INTRODUCES LASER-ASSISTED TOPICAL DELIVERY SOLUTION, TAKING HAIR REJUVENATION TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeraLase™ is an in-office treatment that uses a winning combination of LaseMD Ultra™ and KeraFactorMD™ to restore scalp and follicle health leading to fuller, healthy-looking hair.

The treatment must be performed in a physician's office, (plastic surgeon, dermatologist, or med spa), and only physicians are allowed to purchase KeraFactorMD™, enabling them to offer KeraLase™ to their patients.

The KeraLase™ process involves the use of the LaseMD Ultra™ by Lutronic and the new KeraFactorMD™ serum from SkinQRI. The non-ablative LaseMD Ultra™ creates tiny dry microchannels in the scalp, promoting increased absorption of the serum. With its specifically selected growth factors and skin proteins for hair rejuvenation, the new KeraFactorMD™ is an updated, improved version of the original KeraFactor® serum, with an additional growth factor and 2 compounds that allow it to be further activated by Photodynamic Red Light Therapy.

The new KeraFactorMD™ Treatment Serum combines an 8th polypeptide and 2 new compounds, PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) and Proprietary NanoFluorosome Activation Technology, along with the previously patented KeraFactor® Peptide Complex. KFP® is unique in that it contains 7 polypeptides that include specifically selected growth factors and skin proteins. This original complex includes biomimetics (exact copies) of our own human proteins that are focused almost solely on the four stages of the hair life cycle.

The bioavailable version of the growth factor known as Follistatin is a binding and signaling protein essential to managing hair's life cycle. FST has been shown to accelerate results by "turning on" the anagen, or growth, phase of the hair, hence the reason why it is so interesting for topical hair and scalp formulations. However, it had never been synthesized in an effective and bioavailable topical form, which is an additional reason why KeraFactorMD™ is unique. SkinQRI is the only company to have Follistatin available for a patented treatment in a topical formulation.

The third critical addition to KeraFactorMD™ is NanoFluorosomes™, a potent anti-inflammatory and anti-androgenic compound encased in our nanoliposome™ technology, which reduces inflammation and follicle miniaturization. It is naturally fluorescent, which means this compound can be additionally activated by the correct red laser or light source. Importantly, it allows users to reduce their reliance on oral or topical anti-hormone prescriptions, currently the best option for hair loss management, assuming the patient can tolerate the potential side effects.

