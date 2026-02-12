Keragon AI turns plain English into HIPAA-compliant healthcare automation

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keragon, the leading healthcare automation platform , today announced the launch of Keragon AI, which transforms how administrative and clinical operations teams build and deploy HIPAA-compliant automations. As the industry's first plain-English automation builder, Keragon AI combines an intuitive conversational interface with strict compliance guardrails to remove technical barriers and break down the software silos that have long slowed healthcare operations. Teams can now launch HIPAA-compliant automations in minutes.

The healthcare tech stack has expanded rapidly, up 73% in less than a decade. Yet connecting siloed systems remains a persistent and costly challenge. The first wave of automation promised to solve this, but it required manual configuration and IT support. Keragon AI breaks this deadlock, shifting automation from an IT ticket to a conversational prompt that anyone can create.

"Healthcare professionals are exhausted by tools that promise efficiency but deliver technical dependency. They know exactly what they want to automate. They just shouldn't need an engineer to do it," said Conno Christou, CEO and co-founder of Keragon. "Keragon AI removes that translation layer entirely. It puts workflow building in the hands of clinical and operations teams."

Solving the $150B operational leak

The platform is designed to cut high-cost inefficiencies, such as the $150 billion problem of patient no-shows. With Keragon AI, operations teams can start with a single prompt: "Help me minimize appointment no-shows." It then generates a complete, ready-to-run workflow that teams can review, test, and launch.

Early beta users are already seeing results. A multi-site outpatient clinic in Massachusetts used Keragon AI to set up and launch a no-show reduction workflow across its locations. The clinic reported fuller schedules and a double-digit reduction in administrative time spent on reminders.

The easiest way to bridge the disconnected stack

The same conversational approach extends to other operational friction points. Teams can automate patient intake, route referrals, and sync data across EHRs and other systems that don't talk to each other. In an industry defined by complexity, Keragon AI is the easiest way to automate healthcare with AI in a HIPAA-compliant way.

