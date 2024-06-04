Keragon, an AI-powered automation platform for healthcare, launches out of stealth with $3 million backing from Lifepoint Health

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keragon , an AI-powered HIPAA-compliant automation platform for healthcare, is officially launching out of stealth. It is the first no-code workflow automation platform designed specifically for the US healthcare industry. Currently, it is used by practices and clinics, fast-growing digital health startups, all the way up to hospitals & NASDAQ-listed companies, across the 50 states.

The platform enables instant integration of various popular software used by healthcare practitioners (such as EHRs, healthcare CRMs, AI medical scribes, appointment scheduling & billing software). It has also built-in personalized AI assistants that fuel faster automations with less hassle.

Keragon empowers healthcare professionals without a technical background to create powerful automations that can save significant operational costs, improve clinical efficiency and ultimately improve patient care and reduce physician burnout. With over 100 pre-built healthcare integrations, multiple data transformation helpers and advanced error debugging capabilities, it is set to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare.

Typical use cases include:

Breaking down the wall between the clinical & marketing teams, with a 2-way synchronization between the EHR and the marketing tool suite (CRM, forms, ads)

Reducing cognitive workload by triaging appointments booked in real-time, and then notifying only the relevant stakeholders in the communication tools of their choice (SMS, email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams)

Facilitating patient data interoperability between different healthcare software systems that currently don't talk to each other

Keragon is on a mission to improve healthcare's operational efficiency, while promoting the use of security best practices for all software vendors that handle sensitive patient data. It has been certified as both SOC 2 Type 2 & HIPAA compliant from external auditors.

The pre-seed funding round was co-led by Focal and Afore, followed by 25 Madison Health - Lifepoint Health.

About Keragon

Keragon is a no-code automation platform designed specifically for the healthcare industry. It allows healthcare professionals to easily connect all their healthcare software solutions, both homegrown and third-party, and build HIPAA-compliant workflows and automations without coding. The Keragon platform has over 100 pre-built integrations with leading healthcare apps, featuring capabilities like patient onboarding, triage, messaging, lab ordering, and appointment scheduling, as well as approval processes and data syncing across systems.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Keragon