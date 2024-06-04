Keragon, an AI-powered automation platform for healthcare, launches out of stealth with $3 million backing from Lifepoint Health
Jun 04, 2024, 10:00 ET
BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keragon, an AI-powered HIPAA-compliant automation platform for healthcare, is officially launching out of stealth. It is the first no-code workflow automation platform designed specifically for the US healthcare industry. Currently, it is used by practices and clinics, fast-growing digital health startups, all the way up to hospitals & NASDAQ-listed companies, across the 50 states.
The platform enables instant integration of various popular software used by healthcare practitioners (such as EHRs, healthcare CRMs, AI medical scribes, appointment scheduling & billing software). It has also built-in personalized AI assistants that fuel faster automations with less hassle.
Keragon empowers healthcare professionals without a technical background to create powerful automations that can save significant operational costs, improve clinical efficiency and ultimately improve patient care and reduce physician burnout. With over 100 pre-built healthcare integrations, multiple data transformation helpers and advanced error debugging capabilities, it is set to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare.
Typical use cases include:
- Breaking down the wall between the clinical & marketing teams, with a 2-way synchronization between the EHR and the marketing tool suite (CRM, forms, ads)
- Reducing cognitive workload by triaging appointments booked in real-time, and then notifying only the relevant stakeholders in the communication tools of their choice (SMS, email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams)
- Facilitating patient data interoperability between different healthcare software systems that currently don't talk to each other
Keragon is on a mission to improve healthcare's operational efficiency, while promoting the use of security best practices for all software vendors that handle sensitive patient data. It has been certified as both SOC 2 Type 2 & HIPAA compliant from external auditors.
The pre-seed funding round was co-led by Focal and Afore, followed by 25 Madison Health - Lifepoint Health.
About Keragon
Keragon is a no-code automation platform designed specifically for the healthcare industry. It allows healthcare professionals to easily connect all their healthcare software solutions, both homegrown and third-party, and build HIPAA-compliant workflows and automations without coding. The Keragon platform has over 100 pre-built integrations with leading healthcare apps, featuring capabilities like patient onboarding, triage, messaging, lab ordering, and appointment scheduling, as well as approval processes and data syncing across systems.
