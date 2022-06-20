Kerasal® Launches New Athlete's Foot Product Line

Features a Unique Formula with 5-in-1 Benefits to Help Treat and Heal Athlete's Foot

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerasal® today announced the launch of a new Athlete's Foot product line which features a unique formula with 5-in-1 benefits to not only help treat and heal most athlete's foot, but also improve skin appearance and support a healthy footcare routine. The new Athlete's Foot products are the latest additions to the brand's foot care portfolio including the Athlete's Foot Invisible Powder Spray and Athlete's Foot Silky Clear Gel. The line also includes an Athlete's Foot Rapid Symptom Relief Medicated Soak to supplement treatment.

"We developed the unique 5-in-1 offerings for the Kerasal Athlete's Foot portfolio to meet the needs of active consumers looking for a solution that goes beyond just helping resolve their athlete's foot issue," said David Goodman, Vice President of Marketing, Footcare at Advantice Health. "Consumers want products that offer multiple benefits and our innovation team designed the new Athlete's Foot line to become part of an overall heathy footcare routine. Enriched with Natural Tea Tree Oil, Aloe, Ceramides and Vitamin E, Kerasal Athlete's Foot Invisible Powder Spray and Silky Clear Gel improve overall skin appearance while still delivering on the brand's promised results. In fact, when used regularly, these products can actually prevent recurrence of athlete's foot, which we know is a key concern."

The new Kerasal Athlete's Foot product line provides safe and effective treatment against athlete's foot and was designed to be incorporated into a daily foot care routine for optimal results. Each product is easy to use with calming and soothing benefits to help treat and heal most athlete's foot.

Kerasal Athlete's Foot product line includes:

Athlete's Foot Invisible Powder Spray is a 5-in-1 athlete's foot solution offering multi-symptom relief from athlete's foot. The unique 5-in-1 formula cures most athlete's foot while treating symptoms, prevents recurrence and relieves skin from itching, burning and scaling. Use the Kerasal 5-in-1 Athlete's Foot Invisible Powder Spray to nourish feet while improving the skin's appearance and deodorize while preventing recurrence of athlete's foot.

About Kerasal:

Kerasal offers a variety of foot care products to help restore dry skin, repair cracked heels and renew damaged nails. The top selling Kerasal products are approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association and are loved by thousands of users who have seen a visible difference with Kerasal.

