KÉRASTASE INTRODUCES ACADEMY AWARD NOMINATED ACTRESS DEMI MOORE AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An enduring icon of elegance and empowerment, Academy Award nominated actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Demi Moore is the new Global Brand Ambassador for luxury professional haircare brand Kérastase. Renowned for her captivating presence, and fearless spirit, Demi epitomizes liberated femininity at its most inspiring – a forever an icon and the symbol of timeless beauty.

Demi Moore by Inez & Vinoodh for Kérastase.

With a legendary and unmatched career spanning multiple decades, Moore has continually redefined what it means to be a leading woman in Hollywood. She created unforgettable performances in cinematic classics from Ghost and Indecent Proposal to G.I. Jane and The Substance, with her most recent role in season two of Taylor-Sheridan's series Landman, each time showing unwavering dedication to her craft and establishing her as a true trailblazer. Her work has undeniably shaped pop-culture, leading to unprecedented boxoffice success and recently both a Golden Globe and SAG win and an Academy Award Nomination in the same year.

Alongside her cinematic achievements, Moore is also truly known as a hair icon. Currently celebrated for her original and signature long, jet-black hair, Moore has been known to push the boundaries of hair styling with a series of iconic looks. Whether it's a shaved-hair, or a modern pixie-cut, she has played with her hair as a transformative tool to convey emotion, confidence and a unique perspective on femininity. More than a style, her hair is seen as a symbol of strength, individuality and enduring elegance – reflecting the very essence of the Kérastase woman: bold, confident, and unapologetically herself.

Her influence spans beyond both hair and the screen, equally renowned for her advocacy and authenticity with women's empowerment. She has broken barriers and taboos in discussing ageism and sexism, using her platform to champion new narratives and inspire millions of people around the world, most recently earning her recognition as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People and GLAMOUR's Global Woman of the Year.

With global appeal for every generation, and an unparalleled legacy, Demi Moore brings her unique vision and charisma to Kérastase, inviting women everywhere to embrace their power to dare, to dream, and to shine.

The campaign continues the longstanding relationship between Kérastase and Inez & Vinoodh, with Moore shot by the duo in New York City. The timeless, sophisticated, and effortlessly elegant visuals will continue with a new global campaign for the revitalized Kérastase range, Chronologiste. Coming soon.

"I have always admired Demi's remarkable presence, both on and off screen. She embodies a rare combination of elegance, strength, and authenticity that has inspired multiple generations. Demi is fearless -not only in her iconic roles but in the way she embraces her individuality and shares her journey with honesty and grace. Her legendary hair is more than just beautiful; it is one of her symbols of confidence and freedom. She champions the power of being true to oneself, advocating for self-expression and encouraging others to embrace their own stories. Demi truly reflects the spirit of the Kérastase woman -bold, empowered, and unafraid to let her story shine."

Amber Zak Yopp, Global Brand President, Kérastase.

"I am truly honoured to join the Kérastase family as their Global Brand Ambassador. My life has been shaped by love, growth, and new experiences -and my hair has been with me through it all. I believe there's a unique energy in hair; it carries our experiences, our confidence, and our individuality. For me, there's a real freedom in letting your hair simply be itself and allowing it to tell your story. That, to me, is what beauty is all about -being authentic and embracing who you are. I can't wait to share my new Kérastase chapter with you all"

Demi Moore, Global Brand Ambassador, Kérastase.

SOURCE Kerastase Paris