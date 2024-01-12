KÉRASTASE INTRODUCES SYDNEY SWEENEY AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An international icon of modern femininity, Sydney Sweeney is the Global Brand Ambassador for luxury haircare brand Kérastase. She is truly the woman who can do it all. As an actress and producer, her unparalleled talent and passion has seen her catapult to the forefront of popular culture.

Sydney Sweeney by Ecoute Cherie for Kérastase.
Sydney has had a meteoric rise on screen, breaking out with iconic roles in two of the most culturally relevant and important series of our time; The White Lotus and Euphoria. The unrivalled success of both series also saw her land double Primetime Emmy nominations in the same year, marking herself as one of the most coveted and in-demand actresses in the world. Back on screen in the romantic-comedy Anyone But You and action-thriller Madame Web, 2024 will see Sydney reach even higher heights.

With a universal appeal, Sydney has captured the hearts and imagination of Gen Z and Millennials alike and embodies the Kérastase woman with her power to dare in all aspects of life. 

"I was drawn to Sydney's warmth and magnetism both on and off-screen, to me she is truly fearless. Fearless with her hair, beauty, and style, fearless with the roles that she takes and fearless about being unapologetically Syd with so many talents and interests. She speaks to her communities with passion, focus and a sense of humour that makes you feel like you instantly know her. This is the Kérastase woman. One who dares and one who embraces their own journey." Rosa Carriço, Global Brand President Kérastase.

"I can't believe that today I join the Kérastase family as their Global Brand Ambassador. It's so immense for me to partner with such an iconic brand. For me there is something in beauty about being creative, being myself and being a strong believer in my actions. I feel all the Kérastase campaigns always capture these themes, and of course they are always très très chic. I'm excited to show you what we've been up to." Sydney Sweeney.

